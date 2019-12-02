The MonDak Area Stockgrowers will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Fringe at Sidney Country Club, 2250 W. Holly Street, in Sidney Montana.
The social begins at 5:30 p.m., with the meal and meeting following at 6. Dinner is $25 per person, and annual dues are $25. Door prizes will be given away during the event.
To RSVP, call Megan Albin ata 406-480-0057.
Officer and board elections will take place during the meeting, and reports from the Montana Stockgrowers and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association will be given.
Also on the agenda are MonDak Area Stockgrowers bylaws and the Steer Scholarship Program.