Are you worried about grasshoppers or wheat stem sawfly this coming year? Are you interested in intercropping and disease management in dryland pulses and irrigated sugarbeet? How about adding new soybean varieties and cereals to your irrigated rotations? What about weed management in row crops and rangeland, and soil health measures?

All those topics and more will be featured in the 2023 MonDak Ag Research Summit returning this January 19. The summit is coordinated by North Dakota State University’s Williston Research Extension Center (WREC), Montana State University’s Eastern Agricultural Research Center (EARC) and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney. The three facilities are partnering once again to showcase agricultural research underway in eastern Montana and western North Dakota of interest to local producers.



