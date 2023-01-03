Are you worried about grasshoppers or wheat stem sawfly this coming year? Are you interested in intercropping and disease management in dryland pulses and irrigated sugarbeet? How about adding new soybean varieties and cereals to your irrigated rotations? What about weed management in row crops and rangeland, and soil health measures?
All those topics and more will be featured in the 2023 MonDak Ag Research Summit returning this January 19. The summit is coordinated by North Dakota State University’s Williston Research Extension Center (WREC), Montana State University’s Eastern Agricultural Research Center (EARC) and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney. The three facilities are partnering once again to showcase agricultural research underway in eastern Montana and western North Dakota of interest to local producers.
The 2023 MonDak Ag Research Summit will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain Time / 10 am – 4 pm Central at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center in Sidney at 2118 West Holly Street.
The summit is a collaborative effort among the three research stations to encourage interaction between farmers and researchers. It features scientists from all three facilities reporting on current research projects of interest to producers and residents of the MonDak.
In addition to the research talks, the event allows for one-on-one discussions with scientists, providing producers the opportunity to share their questions and research needs and ideas directly with the scientists. A morning poster session will also give attendees time to browse additional research projects underway at the local research facilities and speak with the scientists doing that work.
The summit is free and lunch is provided courtesy of the Northern Pulse Growers Association. Other sponsors for the event include the City of Williston, Sustainable Oils, Sidney Sugars, Inc., Agri-Industries, and the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association.
Up to three private applicator credits are available for Montana producers attending this event, two for attending the afternoon sessions and one for selected talks in the morning.
This year’s speakers and topics are listed below. Please note that the morning Irrigated and Dryland sessions are concurrent unless otherwise indicated.