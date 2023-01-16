Evan Shout

Evan Shout is the keynote speaker at the 70th Annual Wheat Show

 NDSU Extension

Productivity is the focus of this year's Hard Spring Wheat Show, which takes place at the Williston Grand Hotel and Conference Center on Feb. 1 beginning at 7 a.m.

The 70th Annual event is co-hosted by NDSU Extension. It's aimed at North Dakota and Montana growers, who lead the nation in production of hard red wheat. For those in the know, red wheat is high in protein. It's also in demand around the world.



