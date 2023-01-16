Productivity is the focus of this year's Hard Spring Wheat Show, which takes place at the Williston Grand Hotel and Conference Center on Feb. 1 beginning at 7 a.m.
The 70th Annual event is co-hosted by NDSU Extension. It's aimed at North Dakota and Montana growers, who lead the nation in production of hard red wheat. For those in the know, red wheat is high in protein. It's also in demand around the world.
NDSU Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension Agent Kelly Leo said, "Technically" the show is "operated by a board of producers from western North Dakota and eastern Montana."
The popular show, expected to draw more than 100 local growers and wheat producers from mountain states and the midwest, is returning to the Williston Grand Hotel after a five-year hiatus.
"We've been at the Williston ARC for the past couple of years," Leo said. "We're super excited about being back at the Grand."
The event was held at the Williston hotel until 2018 before organizers switched venues. Although the ARC served its purpose from 2020–22, the Williston Grand Hotel offers accommodations, dining and presentation facilities conducive to an education-focused event like the Wheat Show.
Some of the key areas in focus during the show are disease control, technology and data collection, road conditions for heavy truck loads, weather outlook and soil fertility advancements.
Daryl Ritchison, director of the ND Agriculture Weather Network (NDAWN), will discuss seasonal climate conditions for growing wheat and is expected to address what farmers can expect in 2023. Topics include short- and long-term weather forecasts and risk management. It should prove interesting to MonDak growers, who faced a dry fall and extremely cold winter in 2022 that impacted wheat storage.
"Daryl Ritchison is an incredible speaker, and he's popular," Leo said.
The NDSU Extension agent also mentioned Steven Edwardson, executive administrator of the ND Barley Council. Edwardson has extensive experience in international trade and business.
"He's going to talk about updates within the barley industry," Leo said.
For growers interested in price forecasts, Dr. Frayne Olson, a crop economist and marketing specialist with NDSU Extension, will talk about market outlook and price analysis.
Leo cited soil fertility as a hot topic for this year's event. Wheat farmers are interested in biotech advancements that help them maximize productivity, alongside crop-management techniques that give them an edge over competitors.
She said the show expects to host more than a dozen vendors.
"They're pretty much local folks," Leo said. "It should be a nice event. In the past, we've had 20 vendors, but this is our first year back at the Grand."
The keynote speaker at this year's Wheat Show is Evan Shout of Western Canada. As president and co-founder of Maverick Ag, Shout helps educate and coach growers throughout North America.
A former accountant, Shout is known for his in-depth understanding of the economics of agriculture. In keeping with the show's focus on productivity, Shout is expected to discuss the importance of data collection and technology advancements in the wheat-growing business.
As for attendance, Leo said organizers are anticipating more than 100 people will be at the Williston Grand Hotel and Conference Center on Feb. 1.
"We have a lot of walk-ins," she said, noting there could be as many as 120 attendees this year. "We don't usually know until the day of the event."
This year's Wheat Show is scheduled to last until about 6 in the evening.
A social event begins at 6:15 p.m., followed by a dinner and entertainment at 7 p.m. The evening activity is sponsored by the Williams County Farmer's Union and National Hard Spring Wheat Show Board.
On Feb. 2, Mondak Pulse Day commences in conjunction with the Wheat Show at the Williston Grand Hotel and Event Center.
"This time, we are doing just one general session," Leo said.
Pulse Day begins at 8 a.m. with a breakfast, and ends at about 1 p.m., shortly after lunch is served.
"Most of our small-grain growers are also pulse producers," Leo said, explaining the importance of Pulse Day.
Although NDSU Extension still conducts the popular Bread Fair for local school students, Leo said it will not be held at this year's Wheat Show. However, the Bread Fair will be promoted throughout the event.
"The wheat producers grow our food," she said, emphasizing the importance not only of wheat crops but other ingredients used to make bread.
North Dakota is the number-one producer of honey and red wheat, Leo said, with canola oil in the top four among ND's most important products for bread producing.
Leo was quick to reassure Wheat Show attendees and community leaders the Bread Fair remains a priority for NDSU Extension and the state's Wheat Commission, which provides books for local fifth grade students to help them learn the story of wheat.
"We teach kids to be proud of their North Dakota heritage," Leo said.