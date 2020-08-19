A mixed harvest is ahead for the durum crop, with some growers who planted later looking at reasonably good yields, while other growers, who planted in a more usual timeframe, looking at depressed yields thanks to an unusually dry spring.
Dennis Johnsrud, in Epping, held a handful of wheat that told the story in his fields. Dry, mature heads at hard dough, mixed in with green heads not yet ready to go.
“It’s going to result in a very difficult harvest,” Johnsrud said. “I believe this field will not be ready to go for another two weeks. I’m predicting yields of about 25 bushels.”
Johnsrud said some neighbors are going ahead and cutting anyway, taking the yield loss, but he hoped to wait it out at least five to seven more days.
“The heat and wind has been helping,” he said. “But I just pulled more samples again today where they are still green.”
The yields he’s been hearing for his area are lower than usual, some in the 10 to 20-bushel ranges.
“But good quality and color,” he added.
Ryan Ellis, in Williston, meanwhile, planted his field of Grano durum mid-May. He estimated the field got 3.5 to 4 inches of rain during the growing season.
“All things considered, we actually have a decent looking crop this year,” he said. “We’ll probably be able to harvest any day now.”
He, too, has some green heads which came on due to some later rains.
“This was one of the first fields we seeded,” he added. “The later fields do look a bit better.”
The overall yield he is predicting is around 30 bushels an acre for the first field, and around 40 bushels across all the acres.
“It’s not as good as last year, but at the moment the quality looks good,” he said. “We had a lot of rain last year, so we had a lot of quality issues last year. We’re looking at a nice, hot, dry eek coming up, so harvest can begin soon.”
He’s hoping for a spell of dry weather now, so that all the fields can be harvested.
“There will be a lot of durum ready at once,” he said. “If it starts raining in the next couple weeks, there could be a lot of quality issues.”
Blake Inman, president of the Durum Association, in a field of Grano near Fort Berthold, says he’s looking at yields in the 50-bushel range.
Like most in the durum region, the field went from an unseasonably wet period during the normal planting period through an unseasonably dry spring that began to stress the crop. But then rains began to fall, and disease pressures rose, forcing him to spray the field.
“We do have some stand reduction due to some very heavy rains, and we are getting a flush of late weeds which would make harvest challenging,” he said. “We’re still about 30 days from harvesting this field, so we do have a ways to go before we see this field and how everything will turn out.”
One more shot of rain, he added, would help that field’s crop to “fill out nicely.”
Mark Birdsall, also farming near Fort Berthold, in a field of Riveland planted on May 30 estimates he’s looking at yields between 50 to 60 bushels, assuming it fills nicely and they happen to pick up a little more rain.
“But as you know, with durum, that also creates more disease potential, so not sure what to wish for at this point,” he added.
He, too, estimates harvest is at least a month away.
“A lot can happen to this crop from now to the next 30 days,” he said. “But from this point, it looks really nice. It’s not lodged. It is all standing good. It’s a tall, heavy thick crop, though, so there is lodging potential.”
On the Montana side of durum country, meanwhile, the season progressed similarly, but there was a little more rain in June.
Adam Carney, the District 1 director of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, in a field of AlzadaXX durum planted on May 18, estimates he’s about three weeks away from harvest, and so far, the signs indicate he’s looking at a pretty nice crop.
“I think the durum crop will be nice in general,” he said, referring to reports he’s heard from other growers. In his own field in particular, what he sees looks like everything has been good for both bushels and quality.
“I know from some samples they were somewhat lower protein,” he added. “But I’m happy with having plenty of bushels.”
The USDA has projected 1.5 million acres of durum, which is up from 1.3 million last year, but is still somewhat below the recent trend line.
North Dakota has close to 600,000 of those acres, while Montana is projected to be 610,000. Around 93 percent of durum is planted in the MonDak region.