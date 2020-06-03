Market access and financial worries are among the two top concerns farmers have due to coronavirus, according to a monthly survey of 400 producers conducted by Purdue University.
The survey found farmer sentiments improving slightly in May, after falling sharply in both March and April. The Purdue University’s Ag Economy Barometer was up 7 points from April to a reading of 103, but is still 40 percent below the all-time high, set in February 2020, not long after President Donald Trump announced trade deals on back-to-back days with various countries, including China.
The Ag Barometer survey was conducted May 18 through 22, the same week that USDA was rolling out the details of its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program or CFAP. The agency is set to hold seminars through local FSA offices on how to access that program on Thursday, June 4.
Knowledge of the CFAP program might be among factors causing the improvement in this month’s barometer.
Farmers who were surveyed for the Purdue University’s May Ag Barometer were slightly more inclined to think now is a good time to make large investments in their farming operations as compared to April.
The Index of Current Conditions improved 11 points to a reading of 83, and the Index of Future Expectations rose 4 points to 112. The Farm Capital Investment Index rose to a reading of 50 compared to 38 in April’s survey.
Each of these were still down more than 30 percent compared to February 2020, however, before coronavirus came along.
About two-thirds of farmers surveyed believe it will be necessary for Congress to pass another bill to provide more economic assistance to farmers.
More than 60 percent also said they expect their equity positions to decline over the next year. That’s compared to 28 percent who felt that way in February.
A quarter of respondents expect cash rental payments to drop in 2021 as a result of COVID-19. This suggests considerable downward pressure on cash rental rates is likely next year.