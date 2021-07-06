She is a soil scientist and agronomist who fell in love with a farmer, and, together they have made beautiful cover crops — an important component to building up soil health and fertility long-term.
Kate Vogel of Montana first became interested in growing a cover crop business when she and her husband had trouble finding quality seeds for cover crops they wanted.
Soil, she says, is still a magic black box as far as science is concerned. So much remains unknown. She’d like to see more research done into how diversity affects the microbial populations underground.
“We know that when you plant a diversity of cover crops you get 1,700 beneficial insects for every one pest,” she said. “With diversity in the rotation, two plus two doesn’t equal four any more. Is the same thing happening underground? My hypothesis would be that there is enough competition that we won’t see diseases become an issue with a diverse mix.”
Still, she is very cautious about known disease issues until more is known, and her agronomy background gives her the tools to make wise choices on cover crop mixes. She spends time learning the grower’s needs, and designing something that is specific to their needs.
Vogel is a frequent participant in agricultural event in the region, including the MonDak Ag Days trade show, where she has displayed some of her creative cover crop blends. For example, there is “caber-neigh,” custom-designed for horses, of course, with hairy vetch, crimson clover, spring forage barley, grazing corn, forage collards, broadleaf mustard, sunflower and buckwheat.mOr there was the “cow-mikaze,” with Mung beans, common vetch, soybean, millet, sunn hemp and winter peas, to name just a few of the cattle munchies.
Vogel received a USDA Risk Management Agency grant year a few years ago to do 18 winter workshops across Montana, and demonstrated cover crops and soil health at a couple Sidney-area ranches. She is one of the many whose efforts in the MonDak help grow a stronger agriculture industry.
Vogel said she is seeing increasing interest in what cover crops can do for the long-term health of fields, as farmers generally hope to leave their land to the next generation in better condition, and cover crops can help with that.
“Planning a whole rotation is time well-spent,” she said. “Look at the whole system, rather than just a specific cash crop.”