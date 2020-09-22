Growers could begin signing up for the new CFAP 2.0 Monday, Sept. 21, which has added both new commodities and new categories for payment.
Here are a few things to know to navigate this second tranche of assistance for producers.
1. CFAP 2.0 will expand eligibility for certain commodities, create new payment categories, and add new payment categories including a new sales-based approach for certain specialty crops.
2. Payment rates and a variety of other details are available online to explain the program at https://bit.ly/3hVgjde.
3. Several options are available for applying, from a manual form, AD-3117, a CFAP 2 application generator and calculator, and an online portal for producers with an e-authentication account.
4. FSA offices will accept CFAP2 applications through Dec. 11.
5. A webinar is planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 to explain the ins and outs for CFAP 2.0. To register visit https://bit.ly/2G1HyWi.