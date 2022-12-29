In July, the Williston Herald was introduced to Leonardite at the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center Dryland Crop Tour. Since then, we've explored what leonardite is all about and how the Williston-based company, Leonardite Products, mines, processes, dries and prepares it for transportation across the nation the world.
Leonardite Products has the Stoney Creek Mine that is located a few miles east of town. The mined leonardite is found 20 feet below the ground's surface within three layers that are located between layers of clay.
Through the use of excavators, the top soil, subsoil and overburden is removed and set to the side so that a loader can remove the clay and extract the leonardite. The mined product is then hauled to the processing plant at Leonardite Products for drying, milling and processing before shipping across the U.S. as well as international destinations.
Stoney Creek Mine works the soil in two to three acre plots. Once the product has been mined, the previously removed top, subsoil and overburden is back-filled into the worked area, keeping the environmental impact as low as possible.
"North Dakota is one of the richest areas for Leonardite. It's known for it. There are areas elsewhere, I believe, but North Dakota is probably one of the best ones in the nations," project manager Miroslav Zvyagelskiy said.
Leonardite is formed from organic matter, which has not yet reached the state of coal. It differs from soft brown coal by its high oxidation degree, and has no value as fuel. It does have multiple uses, some of which are significant market applications such as in the oil well drilling industry, agricultural applications as plant growth aid and soil conditioner and in water drilling. Leonardite helps with the soil amendment by acting as a soil conditioner, bio-catalyst and bio-stimulant for plants.
"It's predominantly used in water drilling mud. That's the way the formulation helps in it, but it can be reconfigured to work in the oil drilling mud. That's not our huge focus but we do try to be diversified," Zvyagelskiy said. "Agriculture can be seasonal in the fact that farmers like to apply their fertilizer at certain times of the year. Once they buy their fertilizer, manufacturers buy it in bulk at a time, say winter or spring, whenever they fill the ramp starting to happen. That's when we see the uptick of the drilling. If there are drilling operations, it helps keep it kind of a steady sale for us."
Using leonardite will not bring back missing nutrients from the soil, hence why it is not considered a fertilizer, but it will help a crop's ability to absorb nutrients; resulting in faster growth, healthier plants and higher yields.