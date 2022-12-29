Leonardite 2

Zvyagelskiy points out the layer of clay separating two layers of leonardite at Sandy Creek Mine

 Cari Tomlinson | Williston Herald

In July, the Williston Herald was introduced to Leonardite at the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center Dryland Crop Tour. Since then, we've explored what leonardite is all about and how the Williston-based company, Leonardite Products, mines, processes, dries and prepares it for transportation across the nation the world. 

Semi load of 2000 pound bags of leonardite headed for Texas

Leonardite Products has the Stoney Creek Mine that is located a few miles east of town. The mined leonardite is found 20 feet below the ground's surface within three layers that are located between layers of clay.



