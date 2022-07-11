Wouldn’t you like to try a refreshing delicious chokecherry or huckleberry lemonade? How about a fresh pineapple lemonade?
These are a few of the creative recipes Williston’s Lemonade Day entrepreneurs have developed for this year’s annual event, which is set for Saturday, July 23.
Each registered participant will sell be selling their product from their very own personally designed lemonade stand, displaying their own personal creative nature as well as their business idea.
There was to be a lemonade Best Tasting Contest on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 sponsored by the City of Williston STAR Fund, which is a preview of what is in store. The four judges for this year’s contest will be Mayor Howard Klug, Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Olivia Rossland , City Administrator David Tuan, and Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President Anna Nelson.
Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand.
The foremost objective of Lemonade Day is to empower youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society — the business leaders, social advocates, volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.
Each child who registers will download a free app and will pick up a backpack at the Williston Community Library that they will use to hold all their tools for success. The free Lemonade Day app teaches them Lemonade Day lessons. Things like creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors, and giving back to the community. Along the way, they acquire skills in goal setting, problem solving, and gain self-esteem critical for future success. They keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.