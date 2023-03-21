BISMARCK — Agriculture has been a priority topic for the 2023 Legislature, as usual, and state lawmakers are grappling with a recurring challenge: how to sustain traditional family farm values while responding to growing economic pressures.
Legislators have worked on a flurry of bills aimed at bolstering agriculture in the state. Throughout the process, state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and aides have worked to draft legislation that addresses perceived holes in statutes. His office is tracking more than 30 bills making their way through the assembly.
Conversations between Goehring and lawmakers on legislation often focuses on the effect bills would have on landowners and agriculture infrastructure. A focus is also placed on constitutionality and making sure the language used correctly carries out the intent of the measure.
“We end up working with legislators to help them draft amendments that are implementable and are common sense fixes to issues,” Goehring said.
One major area of concern this session has been making changes to the corporate farming law. During his State of the State Address in January, Gov. Doug Burgum spoke about the need to update this law to bolster animal agriculture in the state.
House Bill 1371, which passed the House in a 70-24 vote last month, would lift a ban on people unrelated to each other from owning and operating a farm together.
Owners would be restricted to 160 acres, and the majority owner has to be someone residing in North Dakota.
The bill aims to allow animal agriculture operations to function in a corporate structure. Goehring said animal agriculture is an expensive business, and farmers need to partner to even pay for these facilities. He said a recent poultry facility for cage free eggs was built at a cost of more than $80 million, and dairy facilities can cost more than $40 million.
The number of dairy farms in North Dakota has fallen from 721 in 2000 to 37 in 2023, according to statistics maintained on the ag department’s website. North Dakota is a net importer of milk.
Proponents of the legislation claim such a measure would boost local economies and allow North Dakota farmers to catch up to surrounding states. They also express the need for farmers to be allowed the same business practices as any other industry in the state.
“If we really care and we want to fight for our rural communities and our rural schools,” Burgum said during testimony on HB 1371, “then we’ve got to fight for our farmers to have the same freedom of opportunity that every other business has to participate in animal agriculture.”
Those in opposition worry that allowing corporate farming will reduce local ownership of farms and ranches in the state. They say the bill will allow entities from other states to buy farm land in North Dakota and own animal agriculture operations, reducing the number of local family farm operations.
Those that oppose the measure also note that a similar proposal was passed during the 2015 legislative session but was referred and killed by voters in 2016. That proposal, which had breezed through the legislative assembly, was opposed by 76% of voters.
“I really think we are going against the will of the people,” Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, said. “I don't think this is what North Dakota people really want, as was reflected in the measure they passed just seven short years ago.”
Goehring’s office has also been at work with legislators on farm appropriation bills. These include finance programs and grant programs.
House Bill 1276, which passed the House 89-3, would create a change to the Agriculture Diversification and Development Fund, created in the 2021 session. The fund was allocated $10 million last session. HB 1276 would bump that sum up to $30 million for the 2023-2025 biennium.
The fund is used to allocate money to various agriculture initiatives around the state, ranging from ethanol projects to meat packing plants. All money allocated from this fund is done by a committee made up of appointees from various state offices.
Other notable bills this session aimed at agriculture are still alive. HB 1423, which addresses unified zoning for animal feeding operations, passed the house 76-17. HB 1437, which would create livestock planning grants, passed 88-5.
Both these bills, along with HB 1371 and HB 1276, are awaiting Senate approval and the governor's signature.