A rare bipartisan measure has cleared the U.S. Senate that many experts believe will help clear the field for agriculture to participate in carbon markets. The legislation is called the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
Private markets have existed for some time that allow farmers to sell carbon credits for practices like no-till or planting cover crops, but the variability of those markets and uncertainties surrounding questions like how long such contracts should run, how long carbon stays banked in soil, how much each credit should be worth, and what are the liabilities if weather or other factors force the practice to cease during a contract year, have hampered efforts to get a substantial number of farmers to participate.
Growing Climate Solutions, which passed the Senate 92 to 8, aims to straighten out some of that complexity, and help private landowners find the right carbon market for their operation. The bill was led by Sen. Mike Braun, R-IN.
Sen. John Hoeven, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the measure offers new opportunities for farmers and ranchers.
“Our farmers and ranchers do a tremendous job providing food, fuel and fiber to meet our needs and they do so with good environmental stewardship,” said Hoeven. “This legislation removes barriers and provides producers with the opportunity, if they choose, to participate in carbon credit markets and to be rewarded for their environmental efforts. We’ll continue working to ensure that participation in these carbon markets remains voluntary and that they are farmer-friendly.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, pointed out the legislation already enjoys the support of a wide variety of agricultural and environmental organizations, ranging from American Farm Bureau and the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association to National Farmers Union and the National Corn Growers Association.
“Producers are the greatest stewards of their land. Our bill gives them another venue to lead by example and get credit for their important stewardship efforts,” he said. “The Growing Climate Solutions Act builds a strong foundation for the development of producer-led carbon markets by helping interested farmers and ranchers get their foot in the door and learn more about the costs and benefits associated with their voluntary participation.”
Companion legislation is circulating in the House as well, where it does face some resistance from progressives who are concerned the markets will become a conduit for “greenwashing,” as opposed to real changes that reduce emissions.
President Joe Biden has said he wants farmers to be the first in the world to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through carbon banking. The concept has been around for decades, but few farmers participate.
Questions about how long contracts should last, how much carbon they should sequester and for how long, and what to do about liabilities that are likely to occur, particularly given highly variable climate, when it comes to practices like cover crops and no-till, have reduced consumer confidence in the existing carbon markets.
It is hoped by removing these uncertainties and standardizing best practices, more farmers will want to participate in the voluntary program. At the same time, it could offer farmers additional incentives to test new practices that they may have otherwise been hesitant to try.