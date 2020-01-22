Farmers and ranchers across northwestern North Dakota who are interested in learning more about the principles of soil health and funding programs available that could potentially help in implementing soil health practices are invited to participate in either of two upcoming meetings being sponsored by the Williams County Soil Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The first of the two meetings will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 at the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center located at 14120 Highway 2 starting at 1 p.m. The second meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Wildrose Fire Hall beginning at 9 a.m. Interested producers can attend at whichever location is most convenient.
During the meetings, staff from the Williams County SCD and NRCS will lead discussion on the core principles of soil health.
Representatives from NRCS, Williams County SCD, ND Game & Fish, US Fish & Wildlife Service, ND Natural Resources Trust, Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever will also be on hand for the meeting to provide an overview of their programs that could help farmers and ranchers in implement soil health practices. This might range from trying cover crops to fence and water development to improve grazing management or accommodate livestock integration. It should be a good opportunity for producers to learn more about the many program options available to them.
No preregistration is required to attend the meeting but if you have any question or want more information on the meetings, please contact the Williams County Soil Conservation District at 701-572- 6729, extension 3.