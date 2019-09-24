Farmers can learn more about Kernza, a new perennial grain and forage crop, as well as methods for reclaiming saline seeps at Perennial Field Day from 9 a.m. to noon this Thursday, Sept. 26.
The event is free and open to the public and includes lunch.
Dress for the weather, as a wagon tour is planned. If you have further questions about the event, call cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene at 701-774-4315.
Kernza is a new crop under development that has dual use as either forage or grain in North Dakota. Williston Research Extension Center is one of several locations nationally testing this promising new grain.
Saline seeps are areas where the water table is high enough to bring salts to the surface. As moisture evaporates from the area, salts are left behind, restricting plant growth and yields. This is a growing problem in North Dakota. Williston Research Extension Center has been studying the best ways to reclaim saline seeps, using salt-tolerant perennials like alfalfa.