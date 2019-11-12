Farmers in the North, Midwest and West have been hit hardest by ongoing trade disputes, yet 95 percent of counties receiving the highest payment rates from the federal administration’s trade aid lie in Southern states, according to a minority staff report released Tuesday, Nov. 12, by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
Payment rates exceeded $100 per acre in 193 counties nationwide. Of those, 184, or 95 percent, were in southern states.
National Farmers Union, which had previously voiced concern that payment disparities among counties would put some farmers at a disadvantage, said the report has confirmed those fears.
“Farmers in every county have been affected by withering export markets,” NFU President Roger Johnson said. “Yet these county payment rates arbitrarily have helped farmers in some counties much more than others. If you’re unlucky enough to live in a county with a low payment rate, you may have received just a third of the assistance that your next-door neighbor got – for no apparent reason at all.”
USDA officials said at the time they had designed individual payment rates for each county by considering the national-level price damage for each commodity and that commodity’s production level in each county. The resulting figure was then divided by acreage to produce a county-specific payment rate for farmers, independent of the particular commodity planted in 2019.
The approach was intended to avoid influencing market decisions, but has led to clear regional disparities, the Senate minority’s report says, and hasn’t helped those most hurt by ongoing trade disputes.
Looking at payment rates by state, five of the top states were in the south.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s home state of Georgia tops the list for average per-acre payments by state, followed by Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas.
Georgia farmers received $50 per acre in the first round of 2019 payments on average, while farmers in 34 other states, including North Dakota, received $25 or less.
There are even disparities among counties within the same state, the report points out.
The per acre payment in Williams County, for example, was $17, which was $2 more per acre than neighboring McKenzie County and Richland County, Montana, but well behind other counties such as Cass, where farmers got $57 per acre.
There were 402 counties with a minimum payment rate of $15 per acre. Seventy-seven percent were in the Midwest. Those counties will not get a second round of MFP payments, even if one is made. A majority of Montana counties, including Richland County, Montana, fall under that.
The method means same-sized farms producing similar crops can have widely disparate payments simply due to location.
A 443-acre farm in Kidder County, North Dakota, for example, would receive $12,847. Put that farm in Cass County, and it receives $25,251. It gets $66,450 if located in Hancock County, Georgia.
The aid payments also did not seem to account for disparate trade obstacles when it comes to adapting to lost markets.
North Dakota soybeans, for example, which dropped 60 cents per bushel just after retaliatory tariffs were announced, would need to access different markets through the Gulf of Mexico, the report says. North Dakota is much further away from the Gulf than southern markets, yet received lower MFP payments than southern states.
There were also cases where MFP payments went to crops whose prices increased. For example, upland cotton, rose 3.9 cents to .725 per pound for 2018, yet still received large MFP payments.
Meanwhile, those with unplanted acres in flood-affected states could plant a cover crop to receive a minimum, $15 payment from the Market Facilitation Program. But that meant getting trade-aid for 2018 was dependent on 2019 weather conditions being good enough to plant something. That wasn’t the case for many farmers.
The report also questions trade aid that went to foreign-owned companies. Among these were payments of $90 million to JBS, which is a Brazilian-owned company in the U.S.
A $240 million payment to Smithfield, which is a Chinese-owned company, was planned as well, but withdrawn after questions were raised about the payment.
Small, medium and beginning farms are more vulnerable to trade uncertainties than large, wealthy farms, the report adds. Yet payment limits were doubled for row crops from $125,000 to $250,000. That change concentrated payments in large farming conglomerates, particularly in southern states which already had higher payment rates.
National Farmers Union said it was concerned about disproportionate aid to wealthy farms would contribute to accelerating homogenization of farms.
“During times of financial difficulty like these, bigger farms with more equity have a cushion to protect them from low prices and bad weather. But smaller operations might not be able to withstand more than a few hard years in a row,” Johnson said.
“A successful food system is a diverse food system, with farms of all types and sizes. Unfortunately, USDA’s preferential treatment of larger operations will likely contribute to the ongoing homogenization of American agriculture.”
At the end of the day, however, what farmers need is trade, not aid, Johnson added.
“Though assistance payments have proved critical to the immediate financial stability of family farmers and ranchers, their continued success depends on stable markets and fair prices. Farmers work hard to feed, fuel, and clothe America – and they should be able to make a living doing just that,” Johnson said. “We urge President Trump to work with Congress to establish policies that ensure that farmers no longer have to depend on outside help just to stay in business.”