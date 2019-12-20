Greg Lardy, who has been serving as interim director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station at NDSU and of NDSU Extension since 2018, has been named the next vice president for Agricultural Affairs at North Dakota State University.
The role encompasses several positions, including dean of the College of Agriculture, Food Systems and Natural Resources, director of the North Dakota Agriculture Experiment Station and director of NDSU Extension.
Lardy has a Ph.D. in animal sciences from the University of Lincoln, Nebraska, a masters in animal science from the University of Missouri Columbia and a bachelor’s in animal and range science from NDSU.
Lardy was chosen by a search committee, which was co-chaired by Jane Schuh, NDSU vice president for research and creative activity, and Keith Peltier, past State Board of Agricultural Research and Education chair. Peltier is also the president and general manager of Proseed Inc.
"Dr. Lardy has an impressive record of leadership and advancement in his career and has earned the respect of the many key stakeholder groups," Bresciani said. "We are fortunate to have had a very strong pool of highly-qualified candidates and even more fortunate to have Dr. Lardy accept the role."
Lardy had already been acting partially as associate vice president of Agricultural Affairs. He has had a 30 percent appointment in that role since 2015. Prior to that, he was NDSU Animal Sciences Department head from 2009 to 2018.