The annual Ladies Ag Night is back for another fun night of conversation, dinner, and more conversation.
The event is July 15 at the Williams County Soil Conservation Tree Shed, located at Williston Research Extension Center, 14120 Highway 2.
You must be 21 years of age to attend the event, which begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour. Dinner is at 5:45 p.m.
Registration is $20, due by July 6. Payment may be dropped off at the Williams County Soil Conservation District’s Tree Shed or at its downtown office. Checks may also be mailed to 1106 W. Second Street, Williston, ND.
Local gardener Cindy Lindvig-Getzlaff will be at the event for a lesson on gardening and canning, as well as guest speaker Adrienne DeSutter, the woman behind the well-known Sow Hope Grow Hope Facebook and Twitter social media platforms.
DeSutter is part of her husband’s fourth generation family farm in central Illinois where they grow corn and soybeans as well as both a small herd of cattle and another of children.
She has a master’s in counseling, as well as a self-proclaimed masters in Farm Family Chaos.
Recognizing the great need in the agriculture community, DeSutter has been partnering with ag businesses and organizations to promote healthy minds and prevent farmer suicide, and she is fast becoming a well-known global public speaker.
She also writes a wellness column, and has been featured in articles, podcasts, and initiatives across the globe.
While great strides have been made when it comes to talking about mental health and agriculture, there is still a big need for mental health advocacy in agriculture, she said in a recent Facebook post.
“But sometimes it still feels like we’re saying a dirty word,” she added. “Do we have to publicly talk about every single thing we are going through medically? Of course not. But for some, when we do it FUELS connection.”
DeSutter will be talking about how to fuel that connection with family and friends at the event. Mental health requires a community approach, she believes. We are all a power of one within that community which can influence the life of another for the better.