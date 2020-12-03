When the average person thinks of drought, they usually picture a standard desert scene with cacti and sand, but what drought means to the Bakken is much different.
Though we have some big rain storms in the spring and summer, a majority of the water that crops in the Bakken count on comes from the slow melt off of the snow collecting over the winter. Besides melting directly onto the crops, water travels through the tributaries, distributing water throughout the Bakken.
In one of the few places the U.S. Geological Survey measures stream flow in the area, Minot, it’s down in the 20th percentile and dropping. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or even a USGS scientist to see there has been almost no snow or precipitation of any kind yet this autumn and this time last year, there had been little to no precipitation. For crops, this can spell disaster.
Lack of snowfall also means more work for dam operation in the state and drought management services.
With 46.8% of the state, including Williams County, at D-2 stage drought, meaning “Water shortages common” and “Water restrictions imposed,” this means keeping man-made lake levels high to hold onto as much water as possible for the summer months, meaning the beautiful beaches along Lake Sakakawea will be underwater longer. It really is a snowball effect — a phrase that seems unintentionally insulting.
Another less serious, but equally sad, aspect of lack of snow is the toll it takes on the competitive snowmobile community. Competitive snowmobile events have already been cancelled across Minnesota and North Dakota due to lack of snow. The ERX Motor Park cross country race series in Elk River, Minnesota will be just a gathering of pretty snowmobiles without snow on the country to cross. The Magic City Drift Busters Snowmobile Club cancelled their upcoming events for the foreseeable future, the Dakota Trailblazers Snowmobile Club is hosting their fun run in less than two weeks but with no snow on the ground, they’ll just be driving.
Maybe by the time the Turtle River Rough Riders 100 comes around on Jan. 30 in Manvel, the Snow Miser will have brought us a white Christmas. Hopefully the snow will return, because with COVID-19 wreaking havoc, outdoor activities are all we have.