Julie Ellingson to be honored as Agriculturist of the Year at NDSU Little International Showmanship Contest

Julie Ellingson, N.D. Stockmen’s Association executive vice president, will be honored as the Agriculturist of the Year at this year’s Little International Showmanship Contest.
The 95th Little International will be Feb. 12-13, 2021. Little I is organized by more than 300 members of North Dakota State University’s Saddle and Sirloin Club and led by manager Kadey Holm.
Ellingson will be honored at the Agriculturist of the Year banquet on Friday, Feb. 12.
Ellingson has worked for the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association since 1998. She started as communications director and has since assumed the role of executive vice president. Ellingson and her family also run Ellingson Angus at St. Anthony, N.D.
“Julie Ellingson is a superb choice for the year’s Agriculturist of the Year,” said Kadey Holm, Little I manager and an NDSU senior in animal sciences from Ashley, N.D. “Her core values of dedication, hard work ethic, passion for agriculture, and strong faith base is exactly what we look for. We are ecstatic to be honoring her during the banquet and throughout the weekend.”
The Agriculturist of the Year banquet will be at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo. Tickets are $20. To purchase banquet tickets, contact Holm at littlei.management@gmail.com or 701-535-1226.
The Little I livestock showmanship contest begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus with Saddle and Sirloin club members and other students showing beef, dairy, swine and sheep. The showmanship finals begin at 5:30 p.m. that night.