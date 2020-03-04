The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota is expressing support for Congressman Kelly Armstrong’s, R-ND, request to the USDA for “substantive justification” on the agency’s decision to lift the import ban on Brazilian beef. “Brazilian beef imports have routinely failed to meet acceptable standards in the U.S.,” Armstrong wrote to Mindy M. Brashears, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety. “From pasture to plate, consumers should have confidence in knowing where their beef comes from and that their beef has passed rigorous inspection and met various U.S. health standards.”
I-BAND President Dwight Keller concurred, saying members of his organization were stunned when USDA administrators released their decision to begin accepting Brazilian beef imports after the ban was imposed a little over two years ago when a shipment of Brazilian beef was discovered to contain blood clots, abscesses and bone chips.
“U.S. beef producers know full well the risks associated with this flawed decision,” said Keller. “Brazil has a long-standing reputation of being corrupt when it comes to food safety issues. Brazil also has a historic problem with Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which could easily be imported into the U.S. These imports of Brazilian beef threatened the safety of the U.S. food supply in the past and may again in the future, which will undermine the reputation and integrity of domestic markets that are already under considerable pressure from low cattle prices.”
Keller said rules allow beef from Brazil to be sold in such a way that consumers might think it actually came from the United States.
“Unfortunately, imports of Brazilian beef can be minimally altered on arrival and then be labeled as a product of the U.S. since there is no law preventing such deceptive and false labeling practices,” noted Keller. "This is an insult to American cattle ranchers and consumers of our wholesome product and it’s very discouraging. We are sending a clear message to USDA, President Trump and his Administration that this decision is unacceptable.”