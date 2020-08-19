The U.S. spring wheat crop is about one-third of the way home, according to the most recent USDA Crop Progress report, while the durum harvest is just getting started, but about to begin in earnest.
Montana is about one-third of the way through its 2020 harvest for spring wheat, and North Dakota is at about 20 percent. Hot dry weather is expected, which will help speed the process of harvesting wheat.
Quality ratings, meanwhile, remained constant, with 65 percent good to excellent in North Dakota and 77 percent in Montana.
Yield estimates from the USDA have risen, meanwhile. They are now 45 bushels per acre for North Dakota, which is up 4 bushels from the previous month. That figure went up 2 bushels in Montana, landing at 40 bushels per acre.
Protein levels are ranging from 13 to over 16 percent in some areas, according to data from samples, and test weights are ranging from 58 to 63 pounds per bushels. No major quality issues have been reported thus far.
Durum, meanwhile, is 13 percent harvested in North Dakota and 20 percent in Montana. The crop is around 56 percent maturity in North Dakota, with coloring at 93 percent. In Montana, coloring is at 86 percent, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report.
Durum is a mixture right now, of some early planted and some late planted fields. Late-planted fields are at least three weeks out from harvest, according to reports from growers in the virtual Durum Tour hosted by NDSU.
Later planted crops are reporting 50 to 60 bushels for yield, while earlier planted fields are reporting anywhere from 10 to 40 bushels.
Yield estimates from USDA have also risen for durum, from 35 bushels to 40 in North Dakota and from 34 bushels to 38 bushels per acre in Montana.
Winter wheat is 69 percent in the bin in North Dakota, behind the five-year 75 percent average, and 60 percent harvested in Montana, well behind the five-year 84 percent average. The crop condition rating is 86 percent good to excellent in Montana.
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
North Dakota soybeans are 63 percent good to excellent with 97 percent of the crop in bloom, close to the five-year 98 percent average. About 83 percent of the crop is setting pods, which is also close to the five-year 86 percent average.
North Dakota corn is rated 67 percent good to excellent, with 96 percent silking, about equal to average. dough is at 38 percent, behind the five-year 49 percent average.
In Montana, corn is rated 95 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota canola is looking 75 percent good to excellent with coloring at 74 percent, which is behind both 82 percent last year and the five-year 90 percent average. Harvest is at 5 percent, near 4 percent last year, but behind the five-year 14 percent average.
Canola in Montana is 90 percent turning color and 30 percent harvested, which is ahead of the five-year 26 percent average for harvest.
Sugar beets in Montana are looking 85 percent good to excellent. They are rated 92 percent good to excellent in North Dakota.
Oats in North Dakota, meanwhile, are rated 59 percent good to excellent with coloring at 95 percent. That’s ahead of 90 percent last year. Mature is at 71 percent also ahead of 53 percent last year, and the harvest is 26 percent complete, well ahead of 15 percent last year, but also well behind the average 51 percent.
In Montana, oats are 88 percent turning color and 25 percent harvested. The condition rating is 46 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota barley is 62 percent good to excellent with 96 percent coloring, near 97 percent last year. Mature is at 71 percent, near 73 percent last year. Harvesting is 25 percent complete, ahead of 17 percent last year, but well behind the five-year 56 percent average.
Montana barley is 78 percent good to excellent with 27 percent of the harvest underway. That’s ahead of last year’s 23 percent, but behind the five-year 49 percent average.
Dry edible peas in North Dakota are 67 percent good to excellent, with 90 percent dropping leaves. Harvest is 42 percent complete, near 38 percent last year, but well behind the 64 percent average.
In Montana, dry edible peas are 74 percent good to excellent with 66 percent harvested.
North Dakota sunflowers are 74 percent good to excellent with 91 percent of the flowers in bloom. That’s well ahead of 77 percent last year. Ray flowers dry is 9 percent, near 7 percent last year, and the five-year 13 percent average.
Montana safflower is 95 percent in bloom, with about half turning color and 5 percent harvested. Turning color is ahead of last year’s 32 percent and the five-year 43 percent average.
Montana lentils are 60 percent harvested, near the five-year 62 percent average.
Lentils in North Dakota are 17 percent harvested, well ahead of 3 percent last year.
Montana mustard is 95 percent turning color, while harvested is at 5 percent. The latter is well behind the five-year 30 percent average.
North Dakota flaxseed is 67 percent good to excellent, with coloring at 82 percent, which is near 84 percent last year, but a little behind the five-year 89 percent average. The harvest is 5 percent complete.
Flaxseed in Montana is 62 percent turning color and 19 percent harvested. Turning color is behind last year’s 77 percent and the five-year 85 percent average.
North Dakota potatoes are 75 percent good to excellent with 91 percent closing the row, near 89 percent last year. Dry vines is at 8 percent, ahead of 3 percent last year, but near the five-year 10 percent average.
Dry edible beans in North Dakota are rated 63 percent good to excellent with 92 percent in bloom. Setting bods is at 79 percent, which is well behind 89 percent last year. Dropping leaves is at 10 percent, behind 16 last year, and the 22 percent average.
In Montana, dry edible beans are 25 percent harvested, behind the five-year 37 percent average.
Alfalfa is rated 44 percent good to excellent. That second cut is 84 percent complete, well ahead of 66 percent last year, and ahead of the five-year 78 percent average.
The pasture and range condition in North Dakota, meanwhile is rated 39 percent good to excellent. Stock water supplies are 69 percent adequate to surplus.
In Montana, the second cut for alfalfa is 49 percent complete, well behind the five-year 68 percent average.
Pasture and range is 38 percent good to excellent.