Many a determined North Dakota gardener has trudged up blueberry hill, only to find that blueberries just really don’t do well here, even with lots of know-how and lots of extra effort.
Blueberries do not like our alkaline soil. You can try to grow them in a pot. But it gets awfully cold here as well, and pots make roots extremely vulnerable to dying off during the winter.
But there is a new berry on the horizon that makes a blueberry-like berry, and surprisingly enough it is within reach of even the laziest North Dakota gardener. They’re called haskaps, and they taste a lot like a grape blueberry, with little to no seed.
North Dakota State Horticultural Society members were treated to a tour of this hot new berry at Williston Research Extension Center Friday morning. WREC is participating in a variety trial of what could be a promising new specialty crop for North Dakota.
Not only is the flavor profile of the haskap similar to blueberries, they also have a lot of the same antioxidants that have put blue berries on the superfood list.
You can do anything with a haskap you’d do with a blueberry. Toss them in muffins. Bake a pie. Make jelly or jam. Dry them for raisins. Freeze them to sprinkle on ice cream. Or just eat them fresh from the vine, sprinkled with nothing fancier than sunshine.
You can also make delicious wine from them. Dakota Sun Garden in Carrington and Tongue River Winery in Miles City, Montana, both already offer wines made from haskaps.
The plants are also really easy to grow, according to Rojee Pradhan, who is helping with a haskap variety trial at the Williston Research Extension Center, and they are compact, tidy plants, perfect for home landscapes. They have pretty, waxy-green leaves and don’t get taller than 4 to 6 feet. Some are considerably shorter.
The plants are superhardy in winter for Zone 3. Not only that, but Pradhan says the blooms on the haskaps at Williston have survived spring frosts as low as 18 degrees.
That means most years growers will get fruit in spite of the mid to late May cold snap that so often catches other fruit blossoms off guard.
They also don’t really require a lot of fertilizer, Pradhan says. A half cup maybe if you want to. Pruning is minimal. In fact, you probably should not prune them at all the first three years. After that, you may want to prune them to reduce density or get rid of dead branches.
There don’t seem to be any pests of major concern. They ripen early enough to miss spotted wing drosophila.
Their natural habitat is near the wetlands of boreal forests or high in the mountains of Canada, Japan, and Russia. Mulch can help control the weeds and ensure moisture. They require about 1 to 2 inches a week during the growing season and at least six hours of full sun.
There is one complication, if you want to call it that. The plants need at least two compatible cultivars for production. Placing the plants in a sheltered area will protect them from wind damage and encourage pollinators. Given the earliness of the blooms, the most likely pollinators are Mason bees, so you may want to make sure the area is friendly to them.
The berries will turn dark blue before they are ripe. You’ll want netting to protect your berries before that. Unless you only plan to feed the birds with your berries.
When the berries are ripe, they will pull easily away from the stem. You can put an old sheet or table cloth under the bush and shake the tree to harvest. You’ll get an average of 2 pounds per bush, once they reach maturity in three years.
There are basically three groups of blue honeysuckles under development right now. The group from Russia, largely studied by University of Saskatchewan researcher Bob Bors, ripen earliest and tend to be tarter. The group from Japan, developed by retired Oregon State University researcher Dr. Maxine Thompson, have rounder berries, less foliage, and a more upright plant habit. They typically don’t mature until early July.
Lastly, there are cultivars that are a mix of Russian and Japanese heritage with large plump berries. Among the best tasting in this group is Indigo Gem. They bloom slightly later in spring than the Russian varieties. This seems to help them resist the oddball chinook that can sometimes cause a premature and, to plants, confusing warming trend in January or February.