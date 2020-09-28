BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Harvest Hotline now includes custom corn choppers.
“We’ve had several calls with producers seeking custom corn chopping,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Farmers who need custom harvesting or corn chopping or custom harvesters and corn choppers looking for a job should call us at 701-425-8454 to have their name and information entered into the Harvest Hotline database to be matched up with other callers.”
Goehring said North Dakota Department of Agriculture employees will answer calls to the hotline weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers can also leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free of charge.
A self-service Harvest Hotline map is also available. The map can be found by clicking on “Harvest Hotline” at http://www.nd.gov/ndda/.