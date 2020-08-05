Harvest has begun for winter wheat and early peas, and will soon be well underway for spring wheat and durum.
About 5 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop is in the bin, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report.
In North Dakota, about 2 percent of the crop has been harvested, just slightly behind the five-year 5 percent average. About 1 percent has been harvested in Montana, a little behind the five-year 7 percent average.
“I expect harvest to begin in earnest next week and go full bore through August,” Williston Research Extension Center cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene said. “Unless the weather pattern changes dramatically, things should be maturing and ready to harvest at a good clip.”
Next week’s forecast predicts mostly dry conditions, which will be good for harvest progress for those fields that are ready.
Crop condition ratings for spring wheat have improved slightly, rising to 68 percent good to excellent in North Dakota and 80 percent good to excellent in Montana. Nationally, the condition rating also rose slightly, to 73 percent good to excellent overall.
Durum, meanwhile, is starting to turn color and is 12 percent ripe in North Dakota with a condition rating of 72 percent good to excellent.
In Montana, about half the durum has begun to change color with a condition rating of 64 percent good to excellent.
Durum harvest is likely to begin next week for early-planted fields in both halves of the MonDak.
Winter wheat, meanwhile, is rated 64 percent good to excellent in North Dakota and 86 percent good to excellent in Montana.
Coloring is near 96 percent in North Dakota and 95 percent in Montana. Harvested is 28 percent and 20 percent respectively.
Long season crops, like soybean, sunflower, and safflower, are not yet near harvest time. They would benefit from additional rain.
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
North Dakota soybeans are 65 percent good to excellent, with 81 percent in bloom, equal to last year, but behind the five-year 90 percent average. Fifty-five percent are setting pods, well ahead of 38 percent last year, but well behind the five-year 61 percent average.
Corn in North Dakota is 72 percent good to excellent with 80 percent of the crop silking. That’s near the five-year 77 percent average.
Montana corn is 92 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota canola is 74 percent good to excellent, with 51 percent turning color, well behind the five-year 61 percent average.
In Montana, canola is 71 percent turning color, with 9 percent harvested.
Montana sugarbeets, meanwhile, are 83 percent good to excellent, while in North Dakota sugarbeets are rated 93 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota oats are 70 percent good to excellent with 97 percent headed out, near the five-year 99 percent average. Coloring is 70 percent, well ahead of last year’s 58 percent, but behind the five-year 83 percent average.
Montana oats are rated 54 percent good to average with 95 percent headed out and 55 percent turning color, well behind the five-year 72 percent average for turning color. One percent of the crop has been harvested.
North Dakota barley is 64 percent good to excellent, and the coloring is near 79 percent. That’s behind the five-year 90 percent average. Mature is 26 percent, which is near 22 percent last year, and harvested is 3 percent, also near last year, but behind the five-year 9 percent average.
Montana barley is 80 percent turning color, near the five-year 87 percent average, and harvested is 1 percent, behind the five-year 13 percent average. The crop is rated 85 percent good to excellent.
Dry edible peas in North Dakota are rated 75 percent good to excellent with dropping leaves 76 percent, which is near the 77 percent average. Harvested is 9 percent, however, behind the five-year 19 percent average.
In Montana, dry edible peas are rated 72 percent good to excellent with 21 percent harvested so far, which is far ahead of last year’s 4 percent, but well behind the five-year 42 percent average.
North Dakota sunflowers are hanging in with a 76 percent good to excellent rating. That’s with 54 percent of the crop in bloom, far ahead of last year’s 31 percent, and equal to average.
Montana safflower, meanwhile, is 64 percent in bloom and 20 percent turning color. That’s ahead of last year, and close to the five-year 63 percent average for blooms.
North Dakota flaxseed is 73 percent good to excellent with 96 percent in bloom. Coloring is 34 percent, near 31 percent last year, but behind the five-year 46 percent average.
Montana flaxseed is similarly 95 percent in bloom and 40 percent turning color, near last year’s numbers, but a little behind the 55 percent five-year average for turning color.
North Dakota Potatoes are 72 percent good to excellent with 95 percent in bloom. Rows closed was 78 percent, near 81 percent last year and the 82 percent average.
Dry edible beans are 74 percent good to excellent, with 77 percent in bloom — behind both last year’s 85 percent and the five year 90 percent average. Setting pods is 47 percent, behind 59 percent last year and the 63 percent average.
In Montana, dry edible beans are 95 percent in bloom.
Montana mustard, meanwhile is 65 percent turning color.
Montana lentils have been rated 77 percent good to excellent with 16 percent harvested, which is well ahead of last year’s 1 percent but behind the five-year 25 percent average.
North Dakota lentils are 1 percent in the bin.
North Dakota Alfalfa is pulling through with 54 percent good to excellent with the second cutting at 54 percent, which is well ahead of 32 percent last year and near the 50 percent average.
Pasture and range in North Dakota, meanwhile, is rated 54 percent good to excellent in and stock water supplies are 81 percent adequate to surplus.
In Montana, pasture and range are 57 percent good to excellent, and alfalfa is 19 percent into its second cutting.