Large round bales can be dangerous
UNMC, Central States Center for Agricultural

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

How can the weight of a large round bale become a deadly force?

Aaron Yoder, PH.D., Associate Professor, Department of Environmental, Agricultural & Occupational Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), says understanding the role center of gravity (CG) plays in handling bales that weigh between 500 and 2,500 pounds is key element of avoiding a tractor or loader rollover.



Tags

Load comments