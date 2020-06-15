There’s been dramatically less precipitation than usual for spring throughout the region, and Williams County is hitting the summer with much less moisture than it usually has at this time.
The western half of the county is listed as abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought monitor, while its eastern half is in moderate drought, or D1.
That’s a surprising situation to be in, meteorologist Megan Jones said, considering that headed into spring the ground was still so soggy that many were concerned about potential flooding issues.
That didn't materialize however, as spring turned out much drier than usual. In April, there was just 9 hundredths of an inch of precipitation. Usually, the area gets about an inch of rain.
In May there was just 92 hundredths of an inch. The historical average is 1.92 inches. In June so far, only 34 hundredths has fallen. The month of usually posts around 2.5 inches of rain.
There were thunderstorms over the weekend, but they only account for about 19 hundredths of an inch of rain, and they were scattered.
“Yesterday, some places got two, maybe three different thunderstorms passing over,” Jones said. “Other places, there was nothing. So some got lucky, I guess you could say, but some places did report hail, too.”
More thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday — but so, again, is hail. Up to baseball size, and with wind gusting up to 70 mph.
As far as temperatures, it’s been a little bit cooler than usual in April, which may have helped conserve some soil moisture. Temperatures were 38.3 on average, versus the more usual 43.4. May, however, was slightly warmer than usual, with the average at 55.5 degrees. The historical average is 54.1.
Wind hasn’t helped much. There’s been a lot of it, and it tends to dry the soil more quickly.
“The reports from farmers are that the top few inches are very dry,” Jone said. “But some places still have moisture underneath. You get past the first few inches and it’s too muddy. That is a trend we’ve been seeing in a lot of places.”
The situation is not likely to get better any time soon. Thunderstorms in the west central part of the state tend to be hit and miss in the summer.
“Some places may be totally fine,” Jones said, “while others just keeping missing all the precipitation.”