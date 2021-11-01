At first it was health issues that prompted Wade Fischer’s interest in organic farming. But the further into it he has gotten, the more interested he has become due to the benefits it offers, something he is already seeing at work in his transitional fields.
Regenerative farming uses cover crops to rebuild soil health and bring organic matter back to the soil. Over time, soil becomes healthier, more drought resilient, and yields begin to rise, but it also offers ways to avoid chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which Fischer said, just keep rising in costs.
That’s not the only thing rising in costs, Fischer added.
When he looked at what he would need to continue farming traditionally, he needed a new sprayer, new grain bins and other equipment totaling around a million dollars.
In the new approach, however, he doesn’t need the sprayer after all. He can sell it, and other equipment that he won't be needing any more.
Weeds were a big worry at first. He doesn't want to be that farmer who lets the weeds go. But then he learned how he can use the cover crops to suppress weeds and conserve moisture, by using a crimp roller to terminate cover crops, laying that biomass down on top of the soil. That not only protects the soil from evaporation and erosion, but it suppresses weeds, and will release nitrogen slowly over time.
“Cover crops are the answer to get out of doing fertilizer,” Fischer said. “So that’s what we’re doing on the farm."
Fischer has also bought a weed zapper, to help control those weeds that break through the cover crops. It's called the Weed Zapper. And so far, it works so well, he had an agronomist call to ask him if one of his fields was really organic, because it had so few weeds in it.
“That was fun to see an agronomist call me and go what did you do, and it did a better job than most chemicals,” Fischer said.
The big question Fischer gets about organic farming is a simple one. Is it profitable?
Prices for organic commodities are generally higher than for traditionally farmed, Fischer said. Meanwhile, he’s reduced a lot of expenses through his organic practices, so he believes it is increasing his chance for a profitable crop.
Things are in transition right now, but he’s even been able to put a pencil to this thinking, and work out some numbers that seem to bear this conclusion out.
“I gained $52.17 per acre versus conventional in a transitional world,” he said, and that was despite producing 2 bushel per acre less on the organic field versus the traditional field he compared to.
Color, protein, and other stats were great, he added.
Fischer believes that his cost savings might widen if fertilizer and other input costs continue to rise, he added.
“I hear urea right now is like 860 and anhydrous is like 1,300,” he said. “Roundup is going to be $45 a gallon or more if you can get it and the other things. It’s going to be pretty darn expensive to do conventional."
One of his organic fields this year was a first-year CRP plot — breaking new ground — which Fischer said almost always loses money the first year doing traditional methods.
“I’ve done durum, I’ve done lentils, I’ve done peas,” he said. “It’s always a crop insurance year on that deal. I just did it on flax, organic flax, with the old price of $27 under the contract.I needed 5.78 bushels to breakeven and I did a yield of 9.13. So that got paid and made a profit on it.”
That was an unexpectedly good result for a drought year, Fischer added.
His landlords have been supportive, Fischer said, and interested in what he’s doing, as long as the cash rents are the same. Neighbors, too, have been supportive, and even interested, in what he is doing. Even if they are not yet there themselves, they want to know how his experiment goes.
Even his banker and crop insurance agent have been supportive.
“The banks are starting to change their tune, because organic is one of the fastest growing ways to farm,” Fischer said. “And so he was all for it. The corp insurance guy was the same way.”
Marketing the crop at first was intimidating.
“I started just trying to call organic people, farmers,” Fischer said. “But now I actually don’t really seem to have to call or look.”
A Canadian company, for example, called him out of the blue to ask what he was raising, and to see if they could get their foot in the door to buy whatever he wanted to grow. And then a Washington broker called him to ask about anything organic he might have to sell in the current year.
Unfortunately, he’d already contracted all of his organic crops, for a much smaller price than on offer.
“I don’t think I’ll be contracting next year,” Fischer said.
Fischer asked how these individuals had found him, and was told that they checked USDA reports for organic acres, and were just throwing out darts, trying to find organic crops they could buy.
Meanwhile, Fischer has been finding USDA programs that actually may help pay him for his organic practices. For example, there's a CSP program that will pay farmers for planting 30-foot buffer zones to diversify for wildlife or pollinator habitat. He would plant buffer zones anyway to help protect his organic crops from drift.