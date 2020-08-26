Grasshoppers surge unusually high
There are a few more grasshoppers than usual for this time of year, and you can probably thank the hot dry period in the region. There are hundreds of species of grasshoppers in all sizes and colors, and they love to eat grass, though they will also eat just about anything green if given the chance. Emerging winter wheat can be especially vulnerable to damage by grasshoppers, so treatment thresholds are lower.
Learn more about grasshopper management at https://bit.ly/3lhfkHz.
Watch out for blister beetles
In addition to grasshoppers, that second cutting of alfalfa and other forages as well can face problems from blister beetles, which, while they don’t cause significant damage from eating the plants, do produce a bitter-tasting chemical that can harm or kill horses that eat the contaminated hay. This can also affect livestock such as cattle, sheep, and goats.
It does take a lot of these beetles to kill a horse, but it’s been hard for researchers to pin down just how many blister beetles is cause for concern.
There are insecticides that can kill the beetles, however, the insects can still end up in bales, causing problems, so that’s not always recommended, either. Making the second cutting prior to flowering may be a better approach, since it reduces the attraction of the field to these insects.
You can read more about blister beetles at https://bit.ly/32tQ20c.
Harvest hotline active
Farmers seeking custom combining and combiners looking for a job have a central hub through the North Dakota Department of Agriculture each year.
This is a free service that has been available since 1992. The hotline number is 701-425-8454 and it’s active from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Callers can leave messages on evenings and weekends as well.
There is also a self-service Harvest Hotline map at http://www.nd.gov/ndda.
Grants available to extend food’s shelf life
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has $2 million in funding from the coronavirus relief bill to provide grants that help charitable food organizations and small grocers in communities of 750 or less invest in tools to extend the shelf life of perishable foods.
Eligible costs include items purchased between March 15 and Dec. 15, including refrigeration units, freezers, coolers, vacuum packers, dehydrators, and associated delivery costs.
Application instructions are online at https://bit.ly/2EkxW8Y.
Fight cheatgrass
Members of USDA’s Working Lands for Wildlife team have joined the Western Governors Association and partners―providing science and technical support―to develop a first-ever roadmap that provides a more proactive path forward for state and local stakeholders to effectively address this threat.
Read more at https://bit.ly/2QnYMzc.
USDA launches COVID-19 food resources hub
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched an online hub to share and asses resources for local and regional food system responses to COVID-19.
The hub cab help local and regional food producers adapt market strategies during the pandemic.
The site is online at https://bit.ly/2Qs1gg2 for more details.
Cover crops resources available
The Conservation Technology Information Center is doing the math on cover crops, and they could use help from producers for that project in a seven-state region that includes North Dakota. If you’re interested in the project, visit https://bit.ly/3hv4xao.
USDA stands up urban ag committees
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced new Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committees focused exclusively on urban agriculture. County committees have enabled farmer input on the delivery of FSA programs since the 1930s, and these new committees are part of USDA’s efforts to better support urban agriculture. Read more at https://bit.ly/3jfWy17.
Columbia Grain boosts COVID-19, safety for 2020 harvest season
Columbia Grain is one of the largest processors and exporters of high-quality pulses and grains in the United States. This year, it has been implementing additional safety protocols designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, as well as promoting a free screening of the film SILO, about grain entrapment, and providing training and educational seminars regarding harvest safety.
“COVID-19 has created new challenges to the way we typically approach harvest, but that hasn’t changed the fact that our communities need healthy and nutritious food, now more than ever!” said Columbia Grain International, Director of Safety, William Spreeman. “We’ve been fortunate to continue our harvest training and education, in tandem with our COVID-19 mitigation efforts, to ensure a safe, productive harvest.”
Visit https://www.columbiagrain.com to learn more.