The role of drought in grasshopper outbreaks will be among topics highlighted during Eastern Agriculture Research Center’s Field Day, which will be live and in person on July 20.
Controlling grasshoppers is no easy feat. Get too zealous one year, and you may set yourself up for an even worse go-round the next. And, too, some species of grasshoppers, such as Russian thistle grasshopper, preferentially eat weeds like kochia. Others feed birds and spiders, both of which can help keep future populations of grasshoppers in check.
Research Entomologist Dr. Dave Branson, with USDA-ARS in Sidney, has been studying grasshopper management for nearly 30 years and will be sharing the dynamics of good grasshopper management during EARC’s annual Field Day. He’s one of several researchers who will be sharing the results of studies made this year and last year.
Registration for the EARC Field Day is 8 a.m. at the research station, which is located at 1501 N. Central Avenue in Sidney. The tour itself will start at 8:30 a.m.
Steak will be served for lunch, thanks to sponsorship of local businesses and the Northern Pulse Growers Association, and will be served outside. The Director of Montana Agriculture Experiment Station plans to speak, and there will be updates from industrial partners in the sugarbeet and pea protein industry.
In addition to Branson, Dr. Frankie Crutcher will talk about management options to control sugarbeet root rot diseases and fusarium head blight and Dr. Charlie Lim will talk about the safety and efficacy of herbicides in adzuki and mung beans.
Other speakers during the day include MSU dorm breeder Mike Giroux, MSU barley breeder Jamie Sherman, MSU spring wheat breeder Jason Cook, USDA pulse crop breeder Rebecca McGee, pulse geneticist Clare Coyne.
There will also be updates on crop research for sugarbeet and pulse crops, as well as results from a chickpea-flax intercropping study, and oil seed and industrial hemp variety trials.
“Agriculture is important to rural Montana and Sidney community,” EARC Director Chengci Cheng told the Williston Herald in an email. “I want to thank our growers, legislators, Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, Montana Pulse Crop Committee, Northern Pulse Growers Association, US Dry Pea and Lentil Council, local and regional Pulse Crop and other businesses for their continuous support to agricultural research at the Eastern Agricultural Research Center and Montana State University.”