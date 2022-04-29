Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Durum

85 HVAC $12.75

80 HVAC $12.50

70 HVAC $12.00

60 HVAC $11.00

Spring Wheat

13 Pro $11.01

14 Pro $11.01

15 Pro $11.01

16 Pro $11.01

17 Pro $11.01

Winter Wheat

12 Pro $10.41



Tags

Load comments