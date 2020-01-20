Inside the hemp world, many, many insect eyes are peering out. There is one set of eyeballs that’s been peering in intently, however, since the 2014 Farm Bill legalized growing hemp for research purposes.
Dr. Whitney Cranshaw, with Colorado State University, is maintaining a website that catalogues all the insects that frequent hemp, and is one of the foremost researchers of hemp insects and pests.
The photos collected at his site include bugs that chew on hemp's leaves, like beet webworm and painted ladies, as well as insects that inhabit the plant’s roots, like rice root aphids and fungus gnats.
But it’s not just the pests he's cataloguing. The site also includes photos, in each stage of life, for predators of hemp pests, like the 7-spotted lady beetle and the spined assassin bug.
All this work cataloguing insects leads into the next phase — determining the best ways to manage the pests of economic concern.
Cranshaw will be making a Montana appearance Wednesday to talk more about hemp insects, both good and bad, on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The free lecture is from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Bozeman Public Library.
Cranshaw is the author of "Garden Insects of North America" and "Pests of the West." He’s worked at Colorado State University for 37 years and is both a researcher and an extension agent.
When the 2014 Farm Bill legalized hemp for research purposes, that opened the door for Cranshaw on what he sees as a brand new, and exciting horizon.
“Even after five years, I’m still learning something new every single time I walk into a hemp field," he told the Williston Herald. "Something insect-related. It’s still new after five years of visiting dozens and dozens of fields.”
Hemp has widespread interest now, Cranshaw said, and he has what he said is the only comprehensive hemp insect resource. His website not only includes photos of all the insects that are frequenting hemp, but shows them at various stages of life. Some are pictures he has taken, while others were sent to him by other researchers and growers, from all over the country.
Those who have bugs on their hemp and are willing to share them can send the insect photos to Cranshaw at Whitney.Cranshaw@ColoState.edu. Include Hemp Insect Photo in the subject line to ensure it will be noticed.
Cranshaw's hemp insect catalogue is part of the Hemp Resource Center. It includes information about regulations and pesticide use, as well as a link to a paper on the status of integrated pest management for hemp.
Cranshaw is particularly interested to hear about what growers have seen in Montana and North Dakota when it comes to hemp pests. That’s part of the impetus behind his talk in Bozeman, where he will discuss both the pests and the predators that he's identified so far.
Cranshaw has seen five major pests so far that have the potential to do significant economic damage to a hemp crop.
The No. 1 pest he's seen in Colorado is the corn ear worm, which tunnels into the buds and developing seeds of the hemp plant. It typically moves into hemp during late summer, with peak injuries occurring just after the plants begin to flower in late August into September.
“I like doing these (lectures) because it does change regionally,” Cranshaw said. “I suspect the main insect problem we have in Colorado is less important as you move north, so it will be interesting to hear what people say.”
What to do about hemp pests, meanwhile, is a subject complicated by a network of legal issues that vary from state to state.
“It’s a very unique situation, since the federal agencies normally involved in pesticide registration were not engaged until the last couple of months,” he said. “States had to come up with their own workarounds.”
While 10 pesticide products were recently approved by federal agencies for hemp, Cranshaw said that has been more hype than help.
“All of them are registered for every crop, and none of them help much for the insects that are a problem,” he said. “It was super over-hyped in terms of being something that produced products of value to a producer. It did allow there to be some products with hemp on the label now, and that is a good thing. But for close to 10 years now, states have had to come up with some way to handle this, and they all do it in different ways.”