Williams County’s new Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Kelly Leo has put together what will be a full-court press for fall weed control for area producers, with not just one but two of the state’s top weed scientists planning to attend.
NDSU extension weed specialists Dr. Brian Jenks and Dr. Joe Ikley have both been tapped for the free weed forum, which is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Williston Research Extension Center.
In-person attendance at the event is being limited to the first 25 participants, Leo said, due to the pandemic, but she is also looking at lining up a virtual attendance option, in case more people than that want to tune in.
To pre-register, call the Williams County Extension Office at 701-577-4595 or email Leo at kelly.leo@ndsu.edu. A registration link is also available online at https://ndstate.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3WABdaTVT7Z2kPH.
In addition to Jenks and Ikley, extension cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene will also be joining the forum with an activity exploring crop rotations and herbicides, and Leo will share her expertise on Russian knapweed, whitetop, and spotted knapweed, rounding out the program with lots of tools and information to help growers fight back against herbicide-resistant weeds.
“Fall is weed control time,” Leo said, “and we have a lot of resistance issues, so we want to talk about some of that. Green foxtail and kochia are showing some resistance, and they are tough to control. I know Brian said he would definitely touch on that.”
In addition, new invaders are coming into the state, and that is something both Jenks and Ikley are likely to talk about as well.
Jenks has spotted giant ragweed in a field near Ray, Leo said, which likely came in via some seed. Other counties, meanwhile, have had Palmer amaranth come in via grain screenings fed to cattle, and disturbed areas are becoming routes for things like narrowleaved hawksbeard to crop up.
“Jenks talked to the producer right away (about the rag weed), so they took care of it, but that is probably something he will visit about and want to make sure to talk about,” Leo said. “Seed sources can be an issue for weeds. And screenings are cheap and still good feed, but you can also sometimes end up with a weed problem.”
In addition to the presentations by the experts, there will also be plenty of time set aside for Q & A, Leo said, so that producers can get questions specific to their operations answered.
Leo said while this will be among her first programming offered to the public, she hopes the weed forum can be something that happens on an annual basis in the fall, since that is the best time to control a wide array of weeds.