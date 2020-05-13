Fusarium resistance has been the holy grail for wheat growers, but has been just about as elusive for the past two or more decades. Finally, however, there’s a breakthrough, and a North Dakota scientist is among the research team responsible for it.
Steven Xu, with the USDA-ARS research unit in Fargo, is one of several collaborators on the study, which was led by the University of Shandong China. The researchers have identified a gene in Thinopyrum wheatgrass, a wild relative of wheat, that can be used do develop varieties of wheat that will be more resistant to Fusarium Head Blight.
This is a tremendous advance for world agriculture. FHB, also referred to as “Scab,” annually threatens as much as 20 percent of the world’s wheat crops around the globe, including America’s $10 billion wheat crop.
The disease not only attacks wheat, however, it can also infect other small grains like barley and oats. A better understanding of the mechanism at play can lead to solutions for other small grains, too.
The fungal pathogen that causes the disease, Fusarium graminearum, releases mycotoxins that induce vomiting in humans, as well as weight loss in livestock, which will generally refuse to eat the contaminated grains.
Fungicides have long helped farmers fight FHB, but the pathogen tends to infect wheat during wet weather, which means the chemicals can get washed away before they've had a chance to be effective.
The gene researchers have discovered, FHB7, works by producing an enzyme that degrades FHB mycotoxins. Researchers introduced the gene into seven wheat cultivars with different genetic profiles, to study the effects on plants grown in field conditions. The results showed the gene is not only effective, but has no significant negative effects on yield or other beneficial traits.
Xu said he has been seeking fusarium resistant genes for wheat for the past 18 years. That search included looking at very old varieties of wheat.
A Canadian researcher 40-some years ago had already crossed wheat with wheat grass while working on a stem rust gene. He had unknowingly also introduced a gene for fusarium resistance.
“The material was there on the shelves but had not been used for more than 40 years,” Xu said. “The reason is the regional hybrid carried a large amount of genetic material from grass and that is not usable for wheat breeders because it has a lot of undesirable genes.”
Advancements since then have allowed researchers to not only identify the FHB7 gene, but isolate it, so it can be introduced more selectively to wheat using only approved, non-GMO methods.
Xu said he believes new FHB resistant varieties should begin appearing within two to three years.
This, of course, won’t be the end of work on FHB resistance. Indeed, it is only the beginning. By understanding the mechanism of FHB7 better, researchers hope to uncover more genes they can use to further improve wheat’s resistance, as well as other grains like barley and oats.