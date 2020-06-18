The Disaster Set-Aside program is typically used after natural disasters to allow farmers with USDA farm loans to set aside their next payment. This program is being expanded to include the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cases, FSA may set aside a second payment for those who already had one payment set aside because of a prior designated disaster.
Farmers will be getting letters explaining the details of this expansion, as well as additional loan-servicing options that are available. You may also call or email farm loan staff at your local FSA County Office.