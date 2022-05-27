Pasture walk planned for June 7
Williams County Extension is offering a free pasture walk with NDSU Extension Agents and specialists to talk about grazing readiness, invader weed species, water quality and alternative forage topics.

The group meets at Wildrose Fire Hall at 9 a.m. June 7 and will head out from there to visit a few pastures in the region. Lunch will be provided at the Wildrose firehall afterward.

Registration is requested for an accurate meal count, online at https://sugeni.us/dgkC.

For questions, contact Kelly Leo at 701-577-4595 or email kelly.leo@ndsu.edu.



