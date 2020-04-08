Some canola varieties make great fish food for salmon, and that’s been driving up the acreage of canola, particularly in Montana. That, in turn, is part of the driving force behind a grassroots effort to begin an oilseed checkoff.
Growers last year submitted a petition to the Montana Department of Agriculture with the required 25 certified producer signatures seeking an oilseed checkoff, after which growers approved moving ahead with a program in Montana at two subsequent listening sessions, one in Great Falls and the other in Glendive.
Based on that, Montana’s agriculture department is now seeking committee members to serve on an oilseeds checkoff committee, which will decide what oilseeds to include in the checkoff, as well as set an assessment and collection method.
The committee’s proposal will then be submitted to all known Montana oilseed growers for a formal vote.
Applications to serve on the oilseed checkoff committee are now available online at https://bit.ly/3aQoOUn, and the deadline to apply has been extended to April 30.
Completed applications may be mailed to Montana Department of Agriculture, Oilseed Advisory Committee, 302 N. Roberts, Helena, MT 59601 or emailed to danielle.jones@mt.gov through April 30.
After the application deadline closes, Montana Department of Agriculture Director Ben Thomas will evaluate the applications and make official appointments to form the committee.
North Dakota, which has a checkoff for flax, safflower, sunflower, rapeseed or canola, and crambe, is the No. 1 producer of canola in the nation at 83 percent, but Montana acres have been posting dramatic gains the last few years, in large part due to studies showing it is provides good nutrition in fish food for salmon.
This year, Montana growers said they intend to plant 175,000 acres of canola — 25,000 more than 2019. That will be a new record, if realized. A big part of those new acres are varieties suitable to the fish food industry.
Among growers adding such acres in 2020 is Sunburst grower Don Nagy. He has a contract for about 2,000 new acres in 2020, which are destined for the fish food industry.
An advocate of a checkoff, he believes it could help fund studies that would help Montana’s industry further advance the production of canola and other oilseeds, Nagy said.
Nagy likes canola, because the oilseed works well as a rotation crop with wheat. Rotating to canola allows him an opportunity to control the grass weeds that pop up so often in wheat fields.
Nagy said some oilseed research is getting done — but not nearly enough. Funding is the issue, according to discussions he’s had with researchers.
A checkoff would help fix that. It would also help in developing new market opportunities, as well as providing educational material about the many beneficial uses of oilseeds, which range from jet fuel and salmon feed to the health food industry and more.
‘We hope to get a good representation of growers from around the state on the commission,” he said. “There will also be a spot for a university representative and an industry representative.”