It’s official — North Dakota is going to place the first expansion of its beyond visual line of sight network for drones in western North Dakota, at a site that is situated between Williston and Watford City. The site was chosen for both its proximity to potential commercial uses, as well as to existing state and local government infrastructure that can support the site.
“We’re excited to begin the first stage of building this network in western North Dakota. It is ideally located in the heart of North Dakota’s oil and gas industry and covers a population center that will directly benefit from the network,” said Nicholas Flom, executive director of NPUASTS. “This means that even the very first stage of the network will be commercially viable.”
The location will be built out by L3Harris Technologies and Thales USA, two leading aviation companies, and will enable BVLOS in both McKenzie and Williams counties.
The site will require an extensive verification and validation process, conducted with the Federal Aviation Administration, to ensure both safety and reliability on the network.
“This will also allow us to perform use-case development flights to set the standard requirements for any aircraft seeking to fly on the network,” program manager for North Dakota’s network Jim Cieplak said. “Constantly checking for efficacy also means being prudent with the state’s investment. We are making sure the very best iteration of this technology is what we implement.”
Once the site is validated, additional locations can be rolled out.
Todd Donovan, vice president of air traffic management at Thales USA, meanwhile said that North Dakota’s network is one of a kind.
“This robust network, that safely and securely integrates UAS into the national airspace, will serve as an enviable model and be the catalyst for broader commercial UAS operations for years to come as it relies on a complete solution that addresses the FAA’s safety risk management process,” he said.
North Dakota has one of only seven test sites authorized by the FAA to develop all the rules and protocols for safely integrating drones into the National Airspace System without negative impacts to existing commercial and general aviation.
The state legislature has approved $28 million to build out a UAS network that will support drone operations across the state. Western North Dakota was chosen as the first build-out site due to the rising use of commercial drones in the region.
Among those helping to drive increased commercial drone use in the region is Tommy Kenville, CEO of iSight Drone Services, which opened a new office in Watford City on May. Despite the pandemic, his company has been able to find an increasing amount of work. Drones, it turns out, are perfect for socially distancing.
Among the projects he’s working on is one with McKenzie County that reports on road conditions after rain events.
He has told the Williston Herald that a BVLOS site will dramatically speed the work he is doing in McKenzie County. Flying the counties 2,200 miles of gravel roads took 20 days without one, but will take just seven with one.
McKenzie County is using a combination of drone surveillance and weather radar data from Western Dakota Energy Association’s WISE Roads project to tighten up its road closures following rain events. Road closures can easily cost the oil and gas industry a million dollars or more a day if operators cannot get in to service a well site.
“We correlate our information with the (WISE Road) weather stations,” Kenville said. “So we can report here is the road condition from xyz weather station. Our next phase will be to try to implement relevant data into Load Pass.”
Kenville said he has four or five other projects he’s working on in the region, including a reclamation project, and that he’s interested in doing more agricultural work as well.