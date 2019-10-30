North Dakota is pursuing a disaster designation, which, if approved, will open the doors to additional assistance programs for farmers due to flooding and delayed harvest, but there are some programs available now that don’t necessarily require the designation to begin helping farmers now.
Here’s a look at some, as well as what they can help with:
ECP — This cost-share program provides up to 75 percent of repair or restoration costs. One example might be replacing a fence destroyed due to heavy wet snow or washed out by flood water. It is up to individual county committees to determine if a county is eligible for this program in order to authorize it.
ELAP — This provides payments to eligible producers for loss due to adverse weather, disease and other conditions, among them blizzards and wildfire. Livestock feed and grazing losses would be an example of something eligible for these funds.
LIP — This program provides funding for losses over and above the normal mortality rate due to an adverse weather event, whether flooding, below normal temperatures, and so on.
WHIP+ — This program helps with eligible crop and prevented planting losses resulting from natural disasters like snowstorms and flooding. McKenzie County is among 19 counties automatically eligible due to a Presidential disaster declaration, but producers not in McKenzie County may also be eligible. They must supply documentation establishing crops that were directly affected by a qualifying disaster. Photos taken with a camera’s date feature properly enabled can be particularly helpful for documentation.
MFP — The Market Facilitation Program provides assistance to farmers and ranchers with commodities that have been affected by retaliatory tariffs in recent and ongoing trade wars. Up to three payments will be made for the program. Signups continue until Dec. 6. More information and an online application is available at https://www.farmers.gov/manage/mfp.