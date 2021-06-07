Thunderstorms are ahead in the forecast, following what has been a punishing heat wave for tender, emerging garden plants and crops.
Temperatures hit a high of 97 in the heat wave, but have since fallen dramatically to now 76 or so. Those cooler temperatures also brought some much needed rain, with 5 hundredths of an inch recorded in Williston overnight Saturday into Sunday, and another 2 hundredths of an inch recorded at the airport overnight Sunday into Monday.
Temperatures are set to rise again, according to the forecast, and that warm air is going to come with some moisture. That should bring decent chances for rain Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Services.
These wide swings in temperature, meanwhile, are caused by adjustments in the upper level jet stream, meteorologist Alex Edwards told the Williston Herald.
“That (switch) pushed the warmer air off to the east, but also what comes with that is, this jet stream now it’s going to pull a little north in the next day or so, and bring back some warmth and actually moisture. Enough to create a thunderstorm risk for the Williston area.”
The chance for severe thunderstorms is 80 percent overnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service Forecast, then 30 percent for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, the chances dry up after 1 p.m., and the wind picks up, heading into what’s expected to be a dryer but cooler weekend.
“Fairly widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected along the front,” Edwards said.
But how much any one person gets could vary greatly, from hardly anything at all, to an inch or more.
"There is a good shot, even if you miss out Tuesday night, to have another round,” Edwards said.
The rain, though much needed to keep crops growing, is not likely to be a drought ender. The soil moisture profile is too dry.
Almost all of North Dakota now lies in some category of drought, and a little more than three quarters of the state is in the top two tiers, extreme to exceptional drought. That's about the same as last week, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide disaster over the drought conditions, and the State Water Commission has activated its Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program. The state’s drought hotline and interactive hay map are also available. Visit www.nd.gov/ndda for that and more drought resources.
Burning restrictions are in place throughout most of the state, and public officials have said the risk of wildfires can remain high, even after a rain, in these conditions.
“The sun comes back out and the humidity drops and the wind picks up and it just dries the vegetation out quickly,” Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith said.
Anyone burning on a day where the fire rating is low or moderate should thus take extra care to ensure their fire is totally extinguished.
“The next day, it could be high or very high, and the winds be blowing, and the wind could turn up the ashes and create a wild land fire that way,” he said. “That’s what happens when we have this up and down fire rating.”