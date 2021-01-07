The fourth annual MonDak Ag Research Summit has moved online due to COVID-19 and features a series of six webinars, each an hour and a half long, focusing on agricultural issues and research applicable to area farmers and ranchers.
The 2021 webinar series kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. MST with a keynote presentation looking at appropriate fertilizer application decisions in the face of our recent fall drought. That presentation will be followed by three short talks by local MonDak scientists working at state and federal research facilities in Sidney and Williston.
The keynote presenter is Dr. Clain Jones, Montana State University’s Extension Soil Fertility Specialist, who will be addressing nutrient cycling and fertilizer decisions during and after drought. Jones will describe the nitrogen and phosphorus cycles, and discuss how the need for each changes in a drought - and not always in expected ways!
At MSU, Jones studies soil acidification, cover crops, nitrate leaching, and nitrogen fixation of pulse crops, and shares his and other research results using a range of approaches and collaborations.
Following Jones’ presentation are three shorter talks. Titles and presenters include:
- Seed-row banded lime to remediate soil surface acidification - Dr. Jim Staricka, Soil Scientist, NDSU Williston Research and Extension Center
- Investigating fertility and cultivar for pea protein improvement – Dr. William Franck, Research Scientist-PhD; MSU Eastern Agricultural Research Center – Sidney
- Soil health indicators and crop yield affected by long-term tillage and cropping sequence – Dr. Upendra Sainju, Research Soil Scientist; USDA-ARS Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory – Sidney
The MonDak Ag Research Summit is coordinated by MSU’s Eastern Agricultural Research Center and USDA ARS’s Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab, both in Sidney; and NDSU’s Williston Research Extension Center in Williston.
Future webinars and keynote presentations in the 2021 MonDak Ag Research Summit series include the following. Note, all webinars run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT and include opportunities to ask questions of the speakers during the live sessions.
Jan. 28: The Mechanical Aspects of Precision and Variable Rate Irrigation - Dr. Tom Scherer, Associate Professor (Extension Engineering); Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering; North Dakota State University – Fargo
Feb. 9: Managing Root Rot of Pulses - Dr. Mary Burrows, Professor; Plant Sciences & Plant Pathology; Assoc. Director, Montana Ag Experiment Stations; Montana State University – Bozeman
Feb. 25: 2021 Weed Control Update in the MonDak - Dr. Brian Jenks, Weed Scientist; North Central Research Extension Center – Minot; North Dakota State University
March 11: Seasonal Outlooks and Potential Climate Change Impacts for Eastern MT and Western ND - Patrick Gilchrist, Warning Coordination Meteorologist/Service Coordination Hydrologist, NOAA, National Weather Service Station – Glasgow
March 25: Keynote TBD – Topic: Marketing
Also, pesticide applicator points for Montana participants will also be available for those joining in our live webinars on Feb. 9 and 25. Sorry, viewing the subsequent recordings – also to be made available online – does not qualify for points.
For questions or more information on this series, contact Beth Redlin at 406-433-9427; beth.redlin@usda.gov, or Violeta Hobbs at 701-774-4315; Violeta.hobbs@ndsu.edu or visit our website at www.ars.usda.gov/pa/nparl/agsummit.