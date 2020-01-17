BISMARCK – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order waiving hours of service requirements, fees and certain load restrictions for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting livestock and hay supplies.
Record fall and winter precipitation levels and cold temperatures have significantly delayed the harvest season and affected ranchers and ranchers, resulting in an ongoing shortage of hay supplies to sustain livestock herds. Producers have been forced to purchase supplemental hay hauled in from other states, to move herds to areas where feed is more plentiful or, in some cases, to sell off herds due to lack of feed, threatening the state’s agricultural economy, the order states. Truck drivers have had to move hay supplies in greater volumes and shorter times to meet the needs.
The 30-day waiver is effective today. It suspends hours of service restrictions; width and height restrictions; and fees for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting livestock and hay supplies on interstate and state roadways. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.