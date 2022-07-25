Livestock indemnity payments increase

A calf stands in a pasture of tall grass near Menoken on a recent afternoon. Plentiful spring moisture across North Dakota has boosted the condition of pastures that were devastated by drought last year.

 Tom Stromme | Bismarck Tribune

The federal government has revised the payment rates for young calves under a program that aims to help ranchers hit by disasters such as the string of blizzards that pummeled western North Dakota in April.

The move by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency means payment rates through the federal Livestock Indemnity Program will more accurately reflect fair value for young beef calves, according to members of the state’s congressional delegation and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, both of which requested a change.



