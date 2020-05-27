Favorable weather and drier fields allowed many wheat growers throughout the region to leap ahead in planting progress — but progress overall remains behind both last year’s pace and the five-year average.
Planting progress for spring wheat is 70 percent complete in North Dakota, up 41 percent from lsat week. That’s still behind 77 percent last year, and well behind the five-year average 88 percent.
On the western side of the state, where it has been abnormally dry according to the Drought Monitor, producers are further along than in the central and eastern side of the state. Many here report they are finished planting, or nearly so.
Montana spring wheaat, meanwhile, is 92 percent in the ground, which is well ahead of last year’s 79 percent and ahead of the five-year 87 percent average, too.
Nationally, 81 percent of spring wheat has been planted, similar to last year’s pace, and slightly below the five-year 90 percent average.
Emergence is behind average in North Dakota, with about one-third of the crop out of the ground, but it is ahead in Montana, with 72 percent emergence. That’s well ahead of last year’s 38 percent, and it’s also well ahead of the five-year 58 percent average.
Nationally, emergence is 51 percent, ahead of last year’s 41 percent but behind the five-year 65 percent average.
Durum wheat is also making good progress. Seventy percent of North Dakota durum is in the ground, up 47 percent from last week, ahead of 68 percent last year but behind the five-year 80 percent average. Emergence is 30 percent, ahead of 24 percent last year, but behind the five-year 43 percent average.
Montana durum, meanwhile, is 70 percent in the ground, ahead of last year’s 66 percent but behind the five-year 82 average.
Weather conditions for the week are forecast to remain favorable for continued planting progress in the region — although growers whose wheat has emerged already need timely rain to help carry their crops through development.
Winter wheat conditions meanwhile are 74 percent good to excellent so far. Only 2 percent are rated poor or very poor. The rest are rated fair. Winter wheat jointed is at 53 percent, ahead of 35 percent last year, but near the 54 average.
Here’s how other crops are faring:
North Dakota soybeans are 29 percent planted, behind 40 percent last year and well behind the five-year 60 percent average. Emergences is at 4 percent, near 3 percent last year, but behind the five-year 16 percent average.
Corn in North Dakota is 54 percent in the ground, near last year’s 57 percent, but well behind the five-year 79 percent average. Emerged is 12 percent, ahead of 6 percent last year, but well behind the 35 percent average.
Montana corn, meanwhile, is 78 percent planted, well ahead of last year’s 57 percent, and a little ahead of the five-year 73 percent average.
North Dakota Canola is 51 percent planted, behind 69 percent last year, and the 78 percent average. Emerged is 13 percent, which is equal to last year, but well behind the five-year 36 percent average.
Montana Canola is 63 percent planted, ahead of 59 percent last year and just behind the five-year 69 percent average. Emerged is 20 percent, which is ahead of last year’s 14 percent, but well behind the five-year 33 percent average.
Montana sugar beets are 96 percent planted, which is ahead of last year’s 94 percent. No five-year average is being reported by USDA.
North Dakota sugarbeets, meanwhile are 94 percent planted, which is near 96 percent last year, and just behind the five-year 99 percent average.
For oats, North Dakota is 72 percent in the ground, which is near 69 percent last year, but behind the 84 percent average. Emerged is 29 percent ahead of 22 percent last year, but well behind the five-year 52 percent average.
Montana’s oats, meanwhile are 81 percent planted. That’s ahead of both last year’s 70 percent and the five-year 78 percent average.
North Dakota barley is 65 percent, behind 78 percent last year, and well behind the five-year 90 percent average. Emergence is 27 percent, just behind 31 percent last year, but well behind the five-year 60 percent average.
Montana barley, meanwhile is 90 percent planted, ahead of both last year’s 81 percent and the vie-year 89 percent average. Emergence is 69 percent, ahead of last year’s 49 percent and the five-year 66 percent average.
Dry edible peas in North Dakota are 79 percent, which is ahead of 74 percent last year, but behind the 87 percent average. Emerged is 33 percent, ahead of 23 percent last year, but well behind the five-year 53 percent average.
In Montana, meanwhile, dry edible peas are 88 percent planted, just ahead of 86 percent last year but just behind the five-year 93 percent average.
Montana safflower is 51 percent planted, well ahead of 23 percent last year and ahead of the five-year 41 percent average.
North Dakota Sunflowers, meanwhile, are 17 percent planted, equal to last year, but well behind the five-year 33 percent average.
North Dakota flaxseed, meanwhile, is 52 percent in the ground, just behind last year’s 58 percent, and substantially behind the five-year 66 percent average. Emergence is just 9 percent, behind last year’s 12 percent, and well behind the five-year 21 percent average.
Montana flaxseed is 66 percent planted, well ahead of last year’s 49 percent, but just behind the five-year 70 percent average. Emergence is at 20 percent, well ahead of last year’s 6 percent, but a little behind the five-year 23 percent average.
Potatoes in North Dakota are 66 percent planted. This is behind last year’s 77 percent and the five-year average 75 percent. Emergence is 8 percent, ahead of 2 last year, but near 11 average.
Dry Edible beans, meanwhile, are 23 percent in North Dakota, behind 42 lsat year, and well well behind the five-year 48 percent average.
In Montana, dry edible beans are 80 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 61 percent and the five-year 72 percent average. Emergence is 15 percent, which is ahead of last year’s 11 percent, but behind the five-year 30 percent average.
Montana lentils are 85 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 79 percent, but just behind the five-year 89 percent average.
Montana mustard seed is 70 percent planted, which is ahead of last year’s 68 percent and tracking well with the five-year 72 percent average.
Pasture and range conditions in North Dakota are 72 percent good to excellent, with only 5 percent rated poor or very poor. The rest, 23 percent, is rated fair.
In Montana, pasture and range conditions are 62 percent good to excellent, with just 3 percent poor or very poor, and the remaining 35 percent rated fair.