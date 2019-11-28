This year’s Thanksgiving feast costs about the same as last year, according to statistics from the National Farm Bureau. The farmer’s share of that? A tiny slice, according to estimates prepared by the National Farmers Union and National Farm Bureau.
NFU President Roger Johnson said the annual holiday is an opportunity to raise awareness of a story taking place behind the scenes.
“Farmers and ranchers play the most valuable role in actually producing the food that is served at holiday dinners, yet they make pennies on the dollar for their products,” he said. “The farmer’s share of the retail food dollar continues its gradual decline from year-to-year as food companies take in record profits and family farmers sell their farms. This is certainly not what the consumer wants, but it is what is happening behind the scenes of their Thanksgiving holiday.”
Here’s a look at the feast by the numbers:
$48.91: Cost of the classic feast, according to the American Farm Bureau. Their price survey included a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries a veggie tray and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee and milk, all in sufficient quantity to feed 10 with ample leftovers. The prices were based on an average from 250 volunteer shoppers in 38 states who bought best prices available, but no special promotional deals.
$62.32: Cost of the same feast with the addition of ham, potatoes, and green beans.
8 to 12.1: The number of cents farmers take home from the typical Thanksgiving dinner. The first estimate was prepared by National Farm Bureau and the second by National Farmers Union, using the monthly agriculture price report from USDA, and price points for common grocery food items from Safeway supermarket.
$.03: Amount wheat farmers get on average for 12 dinner rolls that retail for $2.69.
$1.66: Dairy farmers share of a $4.59 gallon of milk.
$.06: Rancher’s share of the turkey per pound for a $1.49 per pound bird. Poultry integrators, meanwhile, received $.62 per pound.
$.67: Share of mashed potatoes, made from 5 pounds of russet potatoes, which retails for $4.57.
$.07: Share of the stuffing, based on 15 ounces of bread cubes that retail for $3.99.
$.19: Share of the cranberry sauce, based on a 12 ounce bag of cranberries for $2.99.
$.64: Share of the apple pie, based on a 21-ounce can retailing for $4.59.
$.65: Share of 1 pound of boneless ham, which retails for $3.99.
$.52: Share of the sweet corn, based on a 15.25 ounce can retailing for $2.59.
$.61: Share of the green beans, based on 1 pound fresh, retail $2.29.
$.23: Share of sweet potatoes, based on 1 pound, retailing for $1.69.
$.33: Share of tomatoes, based on 1 pound fresh, retailing for $3.39
$1.44: share of carrots, based on 5 pounds, retailing for $4.59
$.04: share of a 6-pack of beer, retailing for $9.99