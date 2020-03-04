Recent trade deals have taken farmer optimism to new heights, according to the latest Ag Economy Barometer, a national review of farmer sentiment that is prepared by Purdue University on a monthly basis.
The Barometer surveys 400 agricultural producers each month. Once a quarter it also includes a more in-depth survey with 100 agriculture and agribusiness thought leaders.
The Ag Economy Barometer rose to 168 in February. That's an increase of one point from January, which was itself 18 points higher than December.
The optimism follows the signing of big trade deals, namely the USMCA — between the U.S., Canada and Mexico — and the Phase one trade deal with China, in which that country promised to buy an additional $40 billion in agricultural goods over and above what it used to. The details on what the products will be have not been released to the public, amid concerns it would distort the prices China pays for the selected products.
Survey participants were asked if recent trade agreements have relieved any of their worries tariffs and their operation’s income. More than three-quarters of the respondents agreed with either somewhat — 69 percent — or complete — 7 percent — relief of their concerns, while 17 percent chose not at all as their response.
Farmers did express mild concerns with the possible impact of coronavirus on agricultural trade, but that was marginal compared to optimism that trade with China will resume soon.
Sixty-one percent of producers said they expect the soybean trade dispute to be settled soon. This is down slightly from the 69 percent peak reported in January to the same question, but is still the second most optimistic response since March 2019.