Farm to table represents, offers and presents the agricultural industry of North Dakota to the general public. The opportunity to talk and get one's questions answered from local ranchers, farmers, and industry professionals is a networking tool to educate. Education for all is the focus of Farm to Table.
The Farm to Table dinner menu was key to this year's event. The beef brisket, buns, green salad with lentil crutcher toppings, wheat pasta and veggie pasta were made from products that are examples of what is grown in Northwestern North Dakota agriculture. Beverages for the evening were provided from the Busted Knuckle Brewery, Fluffy Fields Winery, and Pointe of View Winery.
This year's meal was served by a number of local FFA club members under the guidance of Seely Daniels, WHS Ag Teacher.
Molly Jugovic the District Manager for the Williams County Soil Conservation District started the evening speaking on how Williams County Soil Conservation District is building upon the education aspect of agriculture in the public schools and the community.
“With this being our first year co-hosting this event, it seemed like a no-brainer to be able to join together and promote agriculture and extend the education into our whole community,” Jugovic said. We already do a lot of workshops, tours, our ladies Ag Night and an increased amount into our county schools.”
In 2016 the Williams County Soil Conservation District ramped up their education programs for the county school’s environmental education days. Also known as Eco-Ed days, this is a program for all area 6th graders in the county. In 2018, Jugovic developed lesson plans for all County 3rd graders teaching them about farm to table and where their food comes from. In 2022, 1st grade was added to their educational outreach program teaching them about pollinators.
The hopes are to continue to add more grades and eventually have a presence in every grade, Jugovic told the Williston Herald.
Hosting this year’s event at the Williams County Soil Conservation District Tree Shed was the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee.
“You don’t have to be a farmer or rancher to attend this forum; it is for everybody simply interested in understanding the farming and ranching industry and how it works,” Anna Nelson President Williston Area Chamber of Commerce said. “We want those living in Williams County to realize that what the farmers and ranchers do here also puts food on their tables.”
Professional and experienced farm and ranch producers spoke at this year’s event.
“We are so divided. You know, many people don’t grow up in agriculture and a lot of people are interested in it,” WREC plant pathologist Dr. Audrey Kalil told the Williston Herald. She is chair of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee. “It is an opportunity for those interested in agriculture and where and how their food gets to their tables to get those questions answered.”
State Rep. David Richter serves on the Agriculture and Education Committee. He has served in the N.D. House as state representative for District 1 since 2019. He spoke about the past, present and future of the agriculture industry, legislations and initiatives in the state.
“If I sound like a bit of an extension research cheerleader it’s because I am. Research Extension is a real big part of our agriculture in North Dakota,” Richter said.
In 1889 North Dakota became a state and the first legislative session was in 1990. The Legislature established NDSU as an agricultural college. Agriculture is still the No. 1 mission of the college today. In 1890, the legislature established agricultural experiment stations. The first one in Carrington, North Dakota. As the population continued to grow in North Dakota, another station was established in Williston in 1906.
By 1910, agriculture extension agencies were all around the state Richter added.
Richter also shared regarding the diversity of crop production from the east to the west in North Dakota. North Dakota currently produces 54 different agricultural crops and every county in North Dakota has beef cattle. North Dakota has been the number one leader in sunflower and wheat for a long time as well as flax, rye and honey. We are number one in dry beans, canola. Some of our beans are directly exported to countries such as Mexico and European countries. North Dakota products are exported to 157 nations.
Fun fact: North Dakota barley is exclusively used in the production of Corona beer out of Mexico. Research that is done at NDSU, Williston, Montana and all across the state are looking at how to make products more productive and efficient.
“One of the areas the legislature is looking at is how to initiate and entice more of the production for diverse animals in North Dakota,” Richter said. “Minnesota is the No. 1 producer of turkeys. North Dakota exports its turkeys to Minnesota for processing because they raise about a million turkeys annually. To have a turkey processing plant in North Dakota, we would have to produce an excess of 10 million turkeys just to make that production. The North Dakota Dairy industry is also shrinking.”
Some of the newcomers to agriculture in North Dakota are vineyards, wineries, and breweries, apples and cider.
“Annually in North Dakota agriculture generates 45 billion dollars, 11 billion dollars are of direct sales that is a pretty big industry,” Richter said. “Ninety percent of all the land in North Dakota is related to agriculture somehow. Twenty-three to twenty-five percent of all the jobs are ag related jobs, however, this percentage has been dropping.”
In his closing remarks, Richter said that goat would be on the menu next year.
Local producer and keynote speaker Beau Anderson closed out the evening with insights into the ag world. Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Education and taught farm and ranch management at Williston State College from 2006 until 2015. He served three terms for the Northern Pulse Growers Association, and was a director for the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council for many years. He is seeking a second term as a Commissioner for Williams County.
In grade school, Anderson was given an assignment from his teacher to write what he called a “prediction of his future.” Anderson wrote that he wanted to go to college at Montana State University in Bozeman, get his ag degree so he could be an ag teacher at the college and be the biggest farmer in northeastern Montana. He completed three of the four above.
“I am not the biggest farmer in northeastern Montana, and I thank God for that everyday,” Anderson said. “If you folks know what it is like to work most everyday all day, evenings, nights and weekends, that’s just the way it is. When you got work to get done, you got work to get done.”
Anderson's interests were not in sports in high school. He had a great interest in FFA. He has dedicated a great deal of his time to livestock judging, speaking events and areas with those interests. He was a state FFA officer in Montana in 1998.
Anderson went on to receive his American Degree in Louisville, Kentucky. Throughout college Anderson devoted a lot of his time as an Ag ambassador promoting agriculture at the college. They were the smallest college on campus in student enrollment. Anderson and the Ag ambassadors gave out the most per student scholarships of any program on campus in Bozman.
“As ag ambassadors we increased enrollment for the college of agriculture neally 400 students in the last three years I was there,” Anderson said. “It was a testament to what teaching others about careers in agriculture can do. It is not all about being on a farm or ranch and at home everyday. A career can be in agriculture, engineering or the sciences of the industry.”
Anderson taught four years at Trenton, North Dakota as an agricultural teacher and FFA instructor for four years. He then decided to teach at a college level at Williston State College and taught farm and ranch management to farmers and college age students.
“I learned a great deal from the farmers,” Anderson said. “I would help them with balance sheets, cash flow, and spend some time on values out of agriculture. This was a process of getting them to think outside the box if times get tough or if they have a significant other. I challenged them to assess their specific skills that could add value to either themselves or to their farm.”
After nine years of teaching college Anderson and his family decided to go full time into farming.
“The best part about being in agriculture is being able to do what you do with your family,” Anderson said. “The world of agriculture, we all know, is not all sunshine and rainbows.”
After some difficult times in their livestock business six years ago, Anderson’s wife Amber talked him into going to a livestock course.
“The course taught us everything from college all the way to economics, about running cattle and the different parts of running cattle,” Anderson said. “Basically it was teaching us ways to retrain our brains to think outside the box and to do things differently. One of the things we took out of it was to stop working against nature and work with nature. You can get by with less. ”
Anderson and his family have made some significant changes to how they farm and ranch.
“We have realized we need to be proud of our accomplishments. But we also realize we need to own our mistakes,” Anderson said. “Learn from it and move on. This is one of those years where in the cattle business we’re going to push the reset button and move on because there was nothing pretty about this Spring until the green grass came. Economically speaking it was tough.”