Farm to table represents, offers and presents the agricultural industry of North Dakota to the general public. The opportunity to talk and get one's questions answered from local ranchers, farmers, and industry professionals is a networking tool to educate. Education for all is the focus of Farm to Table.

The Farm to Table dinner menu was key to this year's event. The beef brisket, buns, green salad with lentil crutcher  toppings, wheat pasta and veggie pasta were made from products that are examples of what is grown in Northwestern North Dakota agriculture. Beverages for the evening were provided from the Busted Knuckle Brewery, Fluffy Fields Winery, and Pointe of View Winery.



