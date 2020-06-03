Farmers markets can accept SNAP
The USDA is allowing farmers markets and farm stands to become authorized retailers for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, which provides monthly economic benefits to individuals and families with limited resources.
North Dakota distributes $7 million and some in SNAP benefits to 27,200 households each month. Since COVID-19, DHS has reported a 34 percent increase in applications for the program.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services has some funding available to assist with offsetting the costs of the SNAP electronic benefits transfer card reading machines, up to $1,200. The National Association of Farmers Market Nutrition Programs is also working on a new option for transaction processing called The App. It will be free of cost for one year, and will let farmers markets or farm stands accept SNAP EBT payments on a smart phone or other smart device.
It will take 30 to 45 days to receive approval to accept SNAP payments. Here’s what to do:
1. Create an account with the USDA at
2. Complete the online application within 30 days of starting the application at
complete this application, farmers markets or farm stands will need a personal Social Security number or government employer identification number (EIN), photo ID, address of the market or stand and (anticipated) sales data.
3. Submit supporting documents.
4. Check the application status.
North Dakota Department of Ag gets EPA grant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a $304,000 Performance Partnership Grant to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
The purpose of the grant is to provide states with more flexibility to address their highest environmental priorities, improve environmental performance, achieve administrative savings, and strengthen partnerships between states and the EPA.
The program also provides resources to help states comply with the Federal Insecticide Fungicide & Rodenticide Act, including compliance inspections, enforcement actions, program implementation for farm worker protection, and management of state pesticide implementation and enforcement programs.
Export forecast lowered
The USDA has reduced its estimate of U.S. Farm exports, dropping its guidance down $3 billion to $136.5 billion for 2020. The agency cited weaker Chinese demand and shocks to the world economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soybean exports are expected to end the fiscal year in September at $16.5 billion, according to the revised forecast. That’s almost $2 billion lower than the previous estimate in February. USDA said China has sourced record amounts of soybeans from Brazil.
Lower corn and wheat exports are also expected, according to the revised forecast.
China’s projected purchases have been cut by $1 billion to $13 billion, mostly based on lower U.S. soybean and cotton sales. The figures don’t bode well for fulfilling commitments to try to buy at least $36.5 billion in U.S. farm goods in 2020. That would have been $12.5 billion more than the $24 billion purchased in 2017, if realized.
Meanwhile, the United States granted 12 new seed exclusions, which were requested by the American Seed Trade Association, for various crops. The exclusions will expire in August. Exclusions already existed for cantaloupe, cucumber, carrot, eggplant, radish, tomato, squash and several others.