The Farm Bill has to be renewed every five years. That seems like a long time, but, it’s already time to start thinking and talking about the next one, and farm groups are already meeting to line up their priorities.
The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture met last week for its annual meeting, and among its many actions was a priority list for the 2023 Farm Bill. Their list includes hemp, as well as agriculture research, animal disease, conservation and climate resiliency, cyber security, food safety, invasive species, local food systems, specialty crop block grants and trade promotion.
“The next Farm Bill must remain unified, securing a commitment to American agriculture and the critical food and nutritional assistance programs for those who need it most,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said. “Often the officials closest to farmers themselves and as co-regulators with the federal government, NASDA members are uniquely positioned to lead impact and direct policymaking solutions for the 2023 farm Bill.”
For some talking points on each policy area that NASDA plans to work on, visit https://www.nasda.org/policy/issues. That should give you some talking points too hare with your legislator about what you want to see in the Farm Bill.
Grand Farm gets $10 million matching grant
North Dakota has awarded a $10 million matching grant to advance autonomous agriculture technology in North Dakota to the Grand Farm Education and Research Initiative.
The Grand Farm Test Site is building out the farm of the future to serve as a global example in salving farming challenges worldwide, while also exploring vast new potential for technology in the agriculture sector. The site has 25 experimental projects in progress ranging from soil health monitoring to unmanned aerial systems, precision spraying, and more.
The grant awarded to Grand Farm was created from funding authorized by the 67th Legislative Assembly to encourage and support the advancement of autonomous farming technology.
“North Dakota has always been a leader in ag innovation. This private-public matching grant using legislatively approved federal funds is an investment that will further accelerate ag innovation and have a transformative impact on the future of North Dakota and our nation’s agriculture industry,” Burgum said. “Our state is an innovative leader in agriculture technologies, and Grand Farm and its partners’ work will advance cutting-edge research and commercialization of new farming concepts to increase productivity and profitability, reduce inputs, improve soil health and help address workforce needs through automation.”
Ag exports set new records in 2021
U.S. Farm and food exports totaled $177 billion for 2021, eclipsing the 2014 record by 14.6 percent, according to figures from the Department of Commerce.
The United State’s top 10 export markets all saw gains in 2021, with six of the 10 — China, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, the Philippines, and Columbia — all setting new records.
Commodities that reached new all-time highs included soybeans, corn, beef, pork, dairy, distillers grains and pet food.
China remains the top export destination, with a record $33 billion in purchases, up 25 percent from 2020. Mexico was ahead of Canada, capturing the No. 2 position with a record $25.5 billion in purchases, up 39 percent from last year.
More details are available online at https://tinyurl.com/7pvnr5dt.
Deadlines near for safety net programs
The deadline for Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for the 2022 crop year are March 15.
Commodities eligible to enroll include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crumb, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, cotton seed, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
More details online at https://tinyurl.com/4tau5z5s, or by product, online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8fx5k9.
Grazing outlook released
The North Dakota State University Extension has released its 2022 outlook for grazing season.
North Dakota experienced one of its worst droughts on record in 2021, but above average rainfall across much of the state during the fall means producers could see average forage production in 2022, if rainfall is normal from April to June.
For more details and recommendations on how to manage forage production this year, visit https://tinyurl.com/5atxysvw.
USDA monitoring for new bird flu among poultry
A new bird flu has been identified on a farm in India, which has put poultry farmers around the globe on alert.
The flu is not believed to be a threat to humans, but could affect the supply chain for chicken.
Indiana poultry farmers killed 30,000 turkeys to try to contain the virus, which was confirmed as the H5N1 strain of HPAI.
Ag groups sue over chlorpyrifos
Several agriculture industry groups are suing the EPA over its canon chlorpyrifos, which is set to become official on Feb. 28.
Among the groups challenging the ban are the American Soybean Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Sugarbeet Growers Association and the Cherry marketing Institute.
EPA banned chlorpyrifos in August on all food crops in August, which began a six-month phase-out period which ends in February.
Chlorpyrifos has been linked by some researchers to neurological damage in humans, posing a risk to farmworkers and pregnant women working in the fields using the chemical.
The groups challenging the suit argue that not authorizing the pesticide will lead to crop loss for farmers who have no other alternative.
The manufacturer of the chemical, Corteva, meanwhile, announced in 2020 that it will discontinue sales of the pesticide, due to declining sales. Some states have already banned the use, sale, distribution and possession of the chemical.