False chinch bugs reported on mustards, canola
Montana growers are reporting a number of false chinch bugs on mustards and canola in the state.
These bugs feed on plant sap with straw-like mouth parts, and can cause significant wilt and dieback. They are often abundant near CRP acreage, which provides plenty of weedy hosts for the bugs to feed on.
For more details visit https://bit.ly/31zj6nX.
Agriculture mentors sought
The Conservation Agricultural Mentoring Program matches experienced producers with Natural Resources Conservation Service field employees. If you are interested in being a mentor to help grow a critical relationship, visit https://bit.ly/2BXIhps to learn more.
FSA accepting Ag Assistance applications online
Digital options have been added for farmers and ranchers to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, expanding the options for this pandemic assistance program. Visit farmers.gov/cfap to learn more. If you need help, you can also call 877-508-8364 to speak to a USDA employee, which is a recommended first step before calling an FSAA county office or local USDA Service Center.
Dicamba damages
Farmers whose fields suffered damage due to drifting dicamba herbicide from 2015 through 2020 may be eligible for a portion of a $400 million settlement announced by Bayer-Monsanto this past week. The claims process is anticipated to begin later this year, after the 2020 harvest is complete. To stay informed, visit https://dicambadrift.com/. The page is maintained by Peiffer Wolf, which is representing dozens of farmers with dicamba damage.
Safe Send
Project Safe Send is a non-regulatory program that helps people legally dispose of old, unusable, or banned pesticides free of charge, paid for by fees that pesticide manufacturers pay.
Among locations this year is the the North Dakota Department of Transportation facility in Tioga, 425 Second St. SE. from 8 a.m. to noon July 17.
A complete list of sites is available at https://bit.ly/2BkzQVD and a list of what will be accepted is at https://bit.ly/3dOlFVN.
Contact Jeremiah Lien at jjlien@nd.gov or 701-425-3016 to pre-register.
Meat processing plant initiative gets more funding
An additional $2.7 million has been approved for the North Dakota Meat Processing Plant Cost-Share Program, initiated earlier this year to help state-inspected and custom exempt meat processing plants improve their facilities to meet increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Federally inspected facilities are now also eligible for the program.
Those who have already submitted applications do not need to do so again. For more information about the program, contact agriculture development specialist Bradley Dean at 701-955-0181 or email at bdean@nd.gov.
Bioscience innovation grant proposals wanted
North Dakota’s Emergency Commission approved $5 million in funding for innovative coronavirus research to promote the creation of bioscience jobs in the state, as well as advance COVID-19 research. Applications are due by July 6, and all work must be completed by Dec. 15, 2020. Visit https://bit.ly/3gfglw9 for more details.
Barley boost
Changes have been approved for the malting barley endorsement for federal crop insurance.
Starting with the 2021 crop year, RMA will use local market prices for quality loss coverage for growers producing malting barley under contract. RMA had been using a price for feed barley derived from the Chicago Board of Trade corn futures. The derived price is often much lower than local market prices and does not accurately capture what the grower is losing.
You can read the USDA memorandum on this here: https://bit.ly/38hx6UQ.
EIDL is open
The US Small Business Administration is now accepting new applications from eligible small businesses and agricultural businesses for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance.
EIDL loans will provide up to $150,000 of economic relief to business that are experiencing temporary difficulties. EIDL Advance provides $1,000 per employee, up to $10,000.
Applications will be processed first come first served. Learn more at https://bit.ly/38hcHzj.
Food-grade wheatgrass now available
The University of Minnesota recently released the first food-grade wheatgrass variety for public use. The new variety is called MN-Clearwater, and was produced by crossing seven wheatgrass parents with desired qualities for grain yield and seed size.
Wheatgrass is a perennial, dual-purpose crop, and has been used for a beer by Patagonia Provisions and for a cereal by Cascadian Farm. It’s also been referred to as Kernza.
For more information, visit the Journal of Plant registrations at https://bit.ly/3eLw71D.
Recipes for pulse crops
Columbia Grain has seen a 200 percent surge in demand for pulse crops, but do consumers know what they can do with these crops besides make hummus or bean soup?
Lentils, chickpeas, and the like can be used for so much more. For a primer on how to use pulses in the kitchen visit https://pulses.org/recipes/cooking-with-pulses.