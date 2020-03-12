The North Dakota Crop Improvement and Seed Association will be distributing the following new North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station developed varieties to the County Seed Increase Program in the spring of 2020:
New Oat “ND Heart” — tested as exp. #ND121901
New Soybean “ND Dickey”- tested as exp. #ND13-4508
ND Yellow Pea “ND Dawn” – tested as exp. #NDP121587
The NDSU Williams County Extension Office is collecting requests for seed from county producers. All requests for any of these seed varieties must be submitted no later than March 18. The Williams County Ag Improvement Association will review and submit these requests to NDSCISA.
Additional information is available at the NDSU Extension Williams County office located at 302 East Broadway, Williston. Williams County producers may call the Extension Office at 701-577-4595 to submit their requests for review by the Williams County Ag Improvement Association.