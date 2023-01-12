Kelly Leo

The final quarter of 2022 was a little less hectic than the prior three quarters. Even so, Oct. was a busy month with multiple programs offered including 2022 Legislative Update, fall pesticide recertification, 2022 Western Beef Summit, wheat midge soil sampling, durum and spring wheat sampling and other day to day activities with producers.

These events reached a good number of elected officials, community members, and producers as well as gathered valuable information for NDSU research scientists and industry partners on wheat midge populations and spring wheat/durum quality in western North Dakota.



