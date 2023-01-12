The final quarter of 2022 was a little less hectic than the prior three quarters. Even so, Oct. was a busy month with multiple programs offered including 2022 Legislative Update, fall pesticide recertification, 2022 Western Beef Summit, wheat midge soil sampling, durum and spring wheat sampling and other day to day activities with producers.
These events reached a good number of elected officials, community members, and producers as well as gathered valuable information for NDSU research scientists and industry partners on wheat midge populations and spring wheat/durum quality in western North Dakota.
I was also fortunate to attend the National Association of 4‐H Youth Workers Conference in Madison, WI which was an incredible learning and networking experience with other 4‐H youth workers from all around the United States.
Nov. kicked off with the annual Fall Extension Conference in Fargo where my Extension colleagues and I presented the popular ND Bread Fair activity to attendees. The session was very full and everyone enjoyed learning how to bring this activity to local schools to highlight the importance of North Dakota agriculture to the food supply.
The remainder of Nov. and Dec. was very busy with planning for the upcoming 2023 National Hard Spring Wheat Show Feb. 1, 2023 at the Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center. This is a very daunting task at times to finalize all the details with speakers, venue, food, entertainment, etc. The Wheat Show is in its’ 70th year and still going strong with over 100 local producers and industry folks anticipated for the event. As always, there will be a great lineup of speakers and topics for area producers to partake Feb. 1, 2023.
Additionally, NDSU Extension Williams , McKenzie and Divide Counties will be offering MonDak Pulse Day February 2, 2023 at the Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center following the Wheat Show. In the afternoon, there will be general pesticide recertification for area producers in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties.
The annual Bread Fair activity planning has also been underway. This activity reached nearly 1,500 fifth grade school students in western North Dakota and eastern Montana in 2022. There have been a considerable number of schools added for this year due to the popularity of this activity, with a goal of reaching 2,000 students in 2023. As stated above, this activity provides the connection between agriculture and food for students that might not otherwise be provided via traditional school curriculum. This project would not be possible without the generous sponsorship of the ND Wheat Commission, LeSaffre Corporation, the ND Mill, Huelsman Honey, Horizon Resources, NDSU Williston Research Extension Center, NDSU Extension Williams County, and numerous other volunteers.
In Dec., we co‐hosted a Mental Health First Aid Training for Agriculture Producers with the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce. This is an important training to provide individuals with the necessary tools to assist producers with stress‐related mental health. There were about 15 individuals that attended the training.
The next few months will prove very busy for programming including after‐school programs, National Hard Spring Wheat Show, Bread Fair, Williams County Ag Improvement Association Annual meeting, general pesticide recertification(s), soybean workshop, Calving workshop, Tree and Garden work‐ shop, as well as a few other events. The Ag and Natural Resources portion of NDSU Extension Williams County has been and will continue to be very busy. I am working very diligently to bring programs to producers that are timely and pertinent. May your New Year be filled with blessings!